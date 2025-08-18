Illegal Alien Behind Fatal Florida Big Rig Crash; Sec. Duffy Signals Major Action On CDL Crisis 

Six months ago, the advocacy group American Truckers United (ATU) emerged as a prominent voice on X (read here), leading the charge within the U.S. trucking sector against the massive influx of non-domiciled Commercial Driver's License (CDL) holders - allowed under the globalist Biden-Harris regime - that has transformed America's highways into both a public safety crisis and a national security risk.

Highway crashes involving migrant truck drivers - brought into the U.S. and granted CDLs in sanctuary states with little oversight - are fueling a dangerous nationwide crisis playing out by the week, with mounting highway crashes, killing innocent Americans who are lost in the blink of an eye.

The latest deadly crash involved what Florida officials describe as an illegal alien trucker who "entered the United States illegally, having crossed the Mexico border in 2018." The defendant then obtained a Commercial Driver's License in the state of California." He killed three Americans last week after executing an illegal U-turn on Florida's Turnpike near Fort Pierce.

Truck Driver From "California" Now Confirmed To Be An Illegal Alien. Florida Makes First Arrest in CDL Crisis!



"State Troopers determined that Harjinder Singh entered the United States illegally, having crossed the Mexico border in 2018. The Defendant then obtained a… https://t.co/iSZyRr2X3z pic.twitter.com/t3EVAzvsLm — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) August 17, 2025

Video of the crash is absolutely shocking:

The American Trucking Industry has been gutted by unregulated immigration over the past five years. These “California ” drivers are part of an eco system that puts profit over safety. That puts greed before your family.



A system that not only doesn’t put Americans first but… pic.twitter.com/HZBXWg0eck — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) August 16, 2025

By Saturday evening, the story of the CDL crisis had gone absolutely viral on X. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy responded on X about the Florida crash. He blamed the Biden-Harris regime's globalist open border policies and even explained that DoT investigators have "uncovered serious red flags in how states are doling out these CDLs."

Duffy suggests that sanctuary states, run by Democrats, issued CDLs to migrants and illegal aliens who should never have been behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound big rig.

What's key to understand in Duffy's X post is this: "We'll have more to share in the coming weeks."

This is exactly why in June I announced a nationwide audit of non-domiciled CDLs!



Joe Biden’s reckless immigration policies allowed many unqualified foreign drivers on our roads who have no business operating a 40-ton truck. This is only one of many tragic accidents that should… https://t.co/S1CCOL0Zvg — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) August 16, 2025

Recall, in June, ATU sent a letter to Duffy about the urgent need to address a national security crisis in America's trucking industry and prevent more deaths on highways.

The letter exposed how illegal labor, exploiting loopholes from Biden-era policies, has flooded the industry with unvetted drivers.

American Truckers United delivered a letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, requesting support for our petition to ban non-domicile CDLs issued to non-citizens and to restrict foreign CDLs. https://t.co/uQv0hwIvmC pic.twitter.com/z71Ba8XnJ6 — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) June 19, 2025

In late June, the DoT enforced the English Language Proficiency (ELP) rule to address the crisis on America's highways.

Then ATU issued a dire warning to all Americans about the hundreds of thousands of migrant truck drivers on highways - some of whom cannot speak English and read road signs...

🚨Non-Citizen Truck Drivers Involved in Highway Crisis



This is an urgent wake-up call for every American. Our highways are no longer safe. Reckless immigration policies and weakened licensing standards have unleashed a deadly crisis on our roads. pic.twitter.com/NXrQTivkos — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) July 10, 2025

Americans deserve accountability for this globalist-created crisis on the nation's highways. That accountability must start at the local, state, and federal levels, especially in those states that handed out CDLs to migrants like candy. Then accountability must be on the corporate level... This is all coming...