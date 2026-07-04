Chart Of The Day: Democrats' Patriotism Falls Off A Cliff. Here's One Reason Why

American pride remains high in absolute terms, but the trend is clear: the U.S. has shifted from being one of the world's most nationally proud countries to one that now resembles a typical Western nation.

There are multiple forces behind this decline, but the largest political signal comes from the transformation of the Democratic Party. What was once a center-left party has increasingly embraced socialism and Marxism, frequently expressing anti-American rhetoric while seeking to undermine capitalism and national identity with migrants who don't want to assimilate.

The new face of the Democratic Party is NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose team of unhinged Democratic Socialists apparently thought it was a good idea to use George Washington's desk as the centerpiece of a propaganda video attacking America just one day before the country's 250th anniversary. That was not a coincidence - it was a signal.

Communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who just came to this country, chose to become an American, is deciding he is the foremost authority to tell Americans what it means to be American.



He has the AUDACITY, on America's 250th birthday, to call our great nation "an arena of… pic.twitter.com/sayf6IDu90 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 3, 2026

The larger message is that the DSA, their billionaire-funded NGO network, and many of their far-left thought leaders are fueling an anti-American sentiment campaign, while their base of migrants and white liberals, affected by nation-killing suicidal empathy, increasingly view everything about the U.S. as racist. That helps explain, in part, why national pride among the left has collapsed.

One X user points out a recent Nate Silver survey showing that American pride has tumbled. That person noted, "Paul @WomanDefiner: Funny things happen when 30% of people in America aren't American-born." And that's most likely correct, given that many of these migrants have little desire to assimilate...

Funny things happen when 30% of people in America aren't American born. https://t.co/Va84BVULjO — Paul (@WomanDefiner) July 3, 2026

Another survey by YouGov found that Democrats view the Black Lives Matter flag more favorably than the actual American flag.

YouGov poll | 6/30-7/2



Do you have a positive or negative view of the following flags?



(By party, net)



🟦Democrats

Black Lives Matter +69

American +62

Mexican +54

Ukrainian +54

Gay pride +48

Transgender pride +35

Palestinian +15

Israeli −8

Thin Blue Line −24

Gadsden… pic.twitter.com/rFWHQNN7j0 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 2, 2026

Last week, mainstream Democrats began to panic over what years of welcoming socialists and Marxists into their DEI-powered coalition may have unleashed. The concern now is that DSA activists are no longer just an activist flank, but are hijacking parts of the party, seizing institutional power, and dragging the broader Democratic brand into an increasingly anti-American posture.

This shift has been fueled by an ecosystem of far-left NGOs, activist networks, and what may be foreign influence operations that have helped normalize socialist and Marxist politics within the party's base. Read more here.

"Democrats legitimately need to calm down. I'm a traditional Democrat, but I can't support the party right now. America is a great country, and it's not hard to live a relatively comfortable life here," another X user said.

Another poll.

And another.

Chart of the Day: We'll leave you with this chart: U.S. National Pride vs. Foreign-Born Share...

Trump last night:

Trump:



You can be loyal to Karl Marx or you can be loyal to America.



You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both. pic.twitter.com/4HosNoBcjR — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 4, 2026

White House via X earlier today: "You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both."