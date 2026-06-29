DOJ Grand Jury Probes Neville Roy Singham's Marxist NGO Empire: Report

Perhaps we are finally learning why President Trump has taken to Truth Social in recent days to blast the socialists and Marxists who are transforming the Democratic Party into an anti-American movement that seeks to end capitalism and the Western world.

The party's leftward drift became so glaring last week that even top Democrats were forced onto mainstream media to address the party's dangerous shift toward the far-left.

The timing of Trump's Truth Social posts suggests the president may have been briefed on a federal grand jury probe in Manhattan examining alleged financial crimes tied to far-left, China-based tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has reportedly funneled hundreds of millions of dollars into left-wing nonprofits, media operations, and activist networks that seek to sow chaos and spread communism inside the US.

Fox News' Asra Nomani reports that on Monday, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York, authorized by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, is examining whether Singham, NGOs he funded, or their leaders committed wire fraud, bank fraud, money laundering, or other financial crimes.

FIRST ON FOX: A federal grand jury is investigating China-based tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham over alleged financial improprieties involving $278 million that investigators say moved through his financial network over the past decade.



Federal investigators are examining… pic.twitter.com/cqqt9QthU6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 29, 2026

Prosecutors have issued subpoenas seeking bank records and other financial documents, according to Nomani's sources.

Nomani's team recently reported that Singham pumped $285 million through a Goldman Sachs donor-advised philanthropy fund and shell entities before it flowed into US nonprofits, while a broader review showed that $591 million flowed across five continents from 2017 through 2025.

More color from the report:

Of that money, Fox News Digital established a documented $278 million flowed directly from Singham into organizations that "sow discord" in the U.S., as House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith put it earlier this year at a hearing a dynamics called "foreign malign influence."

Singham, who resides in China, has a long track record of assisting far-left entities, such as Code Pink and the Party for Socialism and other socialist NGOs, that oppose U.S. interests and support U.S. adversaries.

According to investigative reports (e.g., New York Times, 2023), Singham has worked closely with pro-CCP propaganda networks targeting the US.

From NYT:

What is less known, and is hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies, is that Mr. Singham works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide. From a think tank in Massachusetts to an event space in Manhattan, from a political party in South Africa to news organizations in India and Brazil, The Times tracked hundreds of millions of dollars to groups linked to Mr. Singham that mix progressive advocacy with Chinese government talking points.

Nomani's report also stated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently met with Goldman CEO David Solomon to discuss the bank's philanthropic arm and its role in facilitating some of the transactions.

Nomani detailed Singham's transactions:

Step 1: Alleged Placement

Singham allegedly funneled $278 million from Shanghai into the United States through three key channels — the philanthropic arm of Goldman Sachs and two shell corporations that have since gone defunct.

$164,040,000 to Mutod LLC, a now-defunct shell corporation established in 2017, based in Chicago. $110,376,701 to GS Donor Advised Philanthropy Fund For Wealth Management Inc., a philanthropy arm of Goldman Sachs, based in New York City. $3,500,000 to Likewise Conceptions LLC, a now-defunct shell corporation established in 2017, based in Crystal Lake, Ill.

Step. 2: Alleged Layering

The three entities then pumped the $278 million into six nonprofits:

$167,540,000 to People's Support Foundation Ltd., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established with a hotel address in 2017 in Chicago and Singham's wife, Evans, on the board. $68,748,701 to Justice and Education Fund Inc., a 501(c)(3) established with a UPS Store address in 2018 in New York City with self-avowed communists, including Manola De Los Santos, on the board. $22,440,000 to People's Forum Inc., a 501(c)(3) established in 2017 on W. 37th Street in New York City with Evans and De Los Santos on the board. $16,760,000 to Tricontinental Ltd., a 501(c)(3) established in North Hampton, Mass., in 2017 by Singham friend and fellow Marxist ideologue Vijay Prashad. $1,330,000 to CodePink Women For Peace, a 501(c)(3) established in 2009 in Marina Del Ray, Calif., by Singham's wife, Evans, and her friend, Susan Medea Benjamin. $1,098,000 to Breakthrough BT Media Inc., a 501(c)(3) established in New York City in 2020 at the People's Forum headquarters with longtime American communist leader Brian Becker's son, Ben Becker, as editor-in-chief of its pro-communist propaganda outlet, Breakthrough News.

Step 3: Alleged Integration

The six nonprofits then funneled at least $223 million and other forms of support into a global network of organizations including:

People's Welfare Association, a 501(c)(4) established in 2019 with the address of a UPS store in Madison, Wisc., today reporting about $12 million in revenues transformed into grants to undisclosed groups around the world. Countless unidentified organizations in six regions around the world, including Subsaharan Africa, Central America and even North America, receiving tens of millions of dollars. The ANSWER Coalition, a communist organization whose Chicago address has been listed as the location of the Green Mill Restaurant, a regular haunt for 20th century gangster Al Capone, whom federal prosecutor Elliott Ness prosecuted and convicted for tax evasion. The Party for Socialism and Liberation, a loosely-structured organization with shared leadership from the House of Singham, like the Becker father-son duo.

Related:

For the first time, the American people may soon learn why parts of the Democratic Party's left-wing NGO ecosystem have been pushing a socialist revolution and the end of capitalism. These ideas do not appear to have emerged organically. Instead, the grand jury probe into Singham's funding network could expose what appears to be a broader foreign-influence network, with possible financial links potentially stretching through China, Cuba, Europe, and other anti-Western networks.