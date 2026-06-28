"Wants To Be More Political Than His Daddy": Alex Soros Plows $103 Million Into Unhinged Democrats Ahead Of Midterms

The uncomfortable reality for socialist Democrats is that the anti-capitalist and anti-American movement is not an organic uprising from the working class, as they often portray in their propaganda.

Socialism on full display:



AOC wears "Tax The Rich" dress to the Met Gala ($30k tickets) while masked workers serve her (2021) pic.twitter.com/jB2XU0o1zt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 4, 2026

The same left-wing politicians and activists who talk about dismantling capitalism and throwing wrenches into the capitalist system, all while pushing nation-killing progressive experiments across the West, are often backed by billionaire dark money and, in some cases, foreign influence networks.

A New York Post report released this weekend found that left-wing billionaire George Soros and his son, Alex Soros, who is even more politically extreme than his father, have funded Democrats and socialists to the tune of a staggering $102.8 million so far in the midterm cycle.

The Soros family seems hell-bent on advancing a far-left, radicalized agenda to reshape the nation into what can only be described as a leftist hellhole, something already present in blue cities plagued by years of violent crime and chaos.

NYPost adds more color:

Only a fraction of this cycle's contributions — $793,800 — were made in the 95-year-old mega donor's name, a review of publicly available Federal Election Commission data reveals. . . . Almost all of the money — $102 million — was funneled through the Democracy Political Action Committee, the super PAC Soros launched in 2020, which acts as the family's main political arm, obfuscating efforts to know which radical candidates the clan is propping up. Of that, a little over half, $52 million, came from George Soros through the private corporation Geosor under his name and the other half, $50 million, from Fund for Policy Reform, a nonprofit which lists Alex Soros as director in tax filings.

Democracy Political Action Committee

Parker Thayer, an investigative researcher at think tank Capital Research Center, told The Post that Alex Soros "wants to be more political than his dad. This is the first midterm cycle where he is in control," adding, "George is not in control; he hasn't been in control for some time."

Related:

NYPost also noted direct donations by George and Alex Soros to several unhinged Democratic candidates and lawmakers, including Graham Platner, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, and Pramila Jayapal.

The report continued:

Alex Soros, 40, and his father George both sent a maximum contributions of $7,000 ($14,00 total) to Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner, who's been accused of misconduct toward women and regularly slams the rich — despite his own wealthy upbringing and lining his pockets with billionaire money. The fat cat's spawn maxed out donations and sent $7,000 to Jimmy Choo-wearing Omar, who's been slammed for allegedly knowing about the widespread fraud involving the Somali community in her Minneapolis district. Omar has denied wrongdoing.' He also sent a max donation of $7,000 to multimillionaire Silicon Valley lefty Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who's said to be mulling a 2028 presidential run. The nepo baby and his oligarch father also sent maximum donations to two other 2028 Democratic presidential hopefuls with Peach State Pastor Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) receiving a total of $14,000 each. In all, the Soros' have already poured an eye-watering 52% more into the family political slush fund than in 2024, when they channeled $67 million into the Democracy PAC, according to campaign filings.

Last fall, Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, briefed President Trump and his cabinet on dark-money-funded NGOs and activist groups fueling chaos nationwide, a phenomenon also referred to as the protest-industrial complex.

"We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors," Bruner told Trump at the Antifa roundtable at the White House.

via Government Accountability Institute

At the time, Elon Musk commented on X in response to a video featuring Bruner's public briefing to the president about dark-money-funded NGOs, saying, "Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money."

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

Bruner's briefing to Trump builds on last year's New York Times report, which cited a Capital Research Center report stating that "Soros' Open Society gave $80 million to pro-terror groups"...

It is important to understand that the Trump administration's broader NGO investigations appear to be focusing on the radicalization pipeline within the American left.

Soros-linked money is certainly part of the story, but it is not the whole story. The key shift in investigations now appears to be centering around Democratic Socialists and their potential connections to foreign influence networks, including entities allegedly tied to the China-linked Neville Roy Singham network and Cuba.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently signaled, "In the weeks and months ahead, we are going to have a lot to report" on the NGOs.

One major signal came from President Trump himself, who criticized Marxists on Truth Social last Friday, suggesting he may have been briefed on the broader problem of radical left NGOs and Marxist-aligned activist networks. At the same time, top Democratic Party leaders appeared on corporate media at the end of last week, effectively admitting their party has been influenced by socialists and Marxists.

Truth Social Post #1

Then #2

So what happens next? If Trump launches an anti-Marxist task force, he could frame it not only as a crackdown on radical NGOs and foreign influence networks but also as an effort to rescue the Democratic Party from its own stupidity by allowing socialists and Marxists to run rampant inside their DEI kingdom.

The unofficial spokesperson of the DSA recently told millions of followers to kill capitalists in the streets.

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

DSA's plan for America:

There has been a troubling pattern of youth radicalization targeting "capitalists." Top officials in the U.S. and Europe have agreed in recent meetings that this radicalization is producing increasingly younger extremists.