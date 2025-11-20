Musk Calls Out Soros' Radical Son: "Can You Stop Trying To Destroy Civilization?" 

2025 is shaping up to be the year when more Americans than ever recognize that riots (remember anti-ICE L.A. riots in the summer) and or protests, echoing the BLM chaos, aren't organic at all, but bankrolled by far-left billionaires using a sprawling constellation of nonprofit entities running a sinister color-revolution-style operations targeting President Trump, with the mission to derail the America First movement.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple self-driving Waymo cars, collectively worth upwards of $600,000 each have been destroyed and light on fire by rioters



📌#LosAngeles | #California



At this time, Los Angeles police are urgently requesting Waymo to shut down its self-driving car app as… pic.twitter.com/eU4ANqPfyt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 9, 2025

Whatever the cause - pro-Marxist, pro-gender confusion, anti-Trump, anti-police, anti-capitalist, anti-American, or any combination of these nation-killing agendas - it all comes packaged as "strengthening democracy." In reality, the objective is to destabilize and hollow out America and the West from within.

The Trump administration recently received a report from the Capital Research Center that explained George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) empire quietly funneled "$80 million to pro-terror groups." The administration has voiced concern about OSF, with even President Trump calling for RICO against the rogue nonprofit that "strengthens democracy"...

OSF has denied CRC's money mapping report, while Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, dropped a bombshell in front of Trump on live television at the recently held Antifa roundtable, explaining to the president and his top officials, the NGO crisis doesn't stop with OSF, the network of chaos is massive:

George Soros, the Open Society Network

Arabella Funding Network (now Sunflower Services)

The Tides Network

Neville Roy Singham and his network

Johann Georg "Hansjörg" Wyss a billionaire donor in Switzerland

Additional Foreign Cash

"We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors," Bruner told Trump.

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

NGO scrunity from the Trump administration has been turned up this year as the administration begins to understand radical leftist nonprofits are working in unison - and even possibly with foreign influence operations (read here) - on advancing anti-American agendas ...

Panic unfolds...

On Thursday night, Elon Musk responded to Alex Soros, George's radical leftist son left in charge of OSF, saying, "Can you stop trying to destroy civilization for like 5 mins? That would be great."

Can you stop trying to destroy civilization for like 5 mins? That would be great 👍 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2025

OSF claimed on X that it "improves lives in the United States and across the world," yet which lives?

OSF also stated it "stands firm in the face of any challenges", referring to the pressure the Trump administration has put on the leftist org.

The masks have already come off this year. Americans are waking up to globalist scams, from the climate grift to, more importantly, the "strengthening democracy" evil scheme. It's nothing more than a cover to undermine the country, collapse it from within, and install a socialist one-party state with woke gone wild, much like the failing models playing out in California, Illinois, Maryland, and beyond.

We'll leave you with Jennica Pounds, known as Data Republican on X, and her question to Alex Soros.

Hello Alex,



You say your work is dedicated to strengthening democracy. I have one simple question for you.



In your 30th anniversary publication, you had an article from your longtime head of Open Society Fund-Serbia, Sonja Licht. She also happens to be one of the most… pic.twitter.com/psCGXNvn6e — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 19, 2025

Pounds: "Are you prepared for when your mask gets ripped off and everyone sees your version of 'democracy' for the façade it is?"