Chevrolet's Pro-Family Christmas Ad Reinforces Death Of Woke Marketing

Chevrolet's new pro-family, long-form Christmas advertisement clearly reinforces that the Overton Window has shifted back toward what made America - and much of the Western world - strong in the first place: the family unit.

Credit goes to the executives at the US automaker for avoiding the kind of self-inflicted "Bud Light" moment that comes with pushing woke propaganda in the era of 'America First.' Fresh in many minds is how Jaguar ruined its brand by embracing tasteless, toxic identity politics.

"Chevrolet has outdone themselves once again with their new profoundly emotional, pro-family Christmas commercial. Chills from beginning to end. This is what it's all about. Be ready to cry," Benny Johnson wrote on X.

"The message is simple. No, raising children is never easy. It's loud. It's messy. It's expensive. It can be frustrating. But in the end, we wouldn't have it any other way. Children are life's greatest gift. Treasure every moment!" another X user said.

The Democratic Party's nation-killing woke agenda has run its course and is no longer marketable. You might have noticed this holiday week that more and more people are continuing to break out of the left-wing censorship matrix and are saying "Merry Christmas" more than ever.

Nature is healing. Family is everything. Those seeking to undermine America from within, including left-wing dark-money funded nonprofits and the Democratic Party, are intent on destroying the family unit. At the same time, there are signs of a Christian revival as the nation reconnects with its roots.

Late last year, Volvo produced a pro-family ad by Hoyte van Hoytema, the cinematographer of Interstellar and Oppenheimer, that sent chills from beginning to end.

America needs more pro-family adverts.