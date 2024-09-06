Chip Roy Releases Scathing Report On Impact Of Biden-Harris Border Policies

Democrats have made no secret that they plan to grant blanket amnesty to tens of millions of illegal immigrants who flooded into the country after President Joe Biden shredded President Trump's sweeping efforts to secure the border - and whose worst elements are committing heinous crimes and taking over apartment complexes in several major Democrat-run cities.

The plan appears to be to provide Democrats with a reliable stream of votes, no matter the cost to the country (which, according to the NY Post, was $150 billion last year).

That's not hyperbole - last week Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) openly stated that the Democrat party's plan is to turn all "undocumented" migrants into "documented" ones, and supported the idea of providing subsidized housing to illegal aliens.

Nancy Pelosi states that the goal of the Democrat party is to convert undocumented immigrants (illegals) into documented immigrants:

Bill Maher: "The CA lawmakers giving government assistance to undocumented immigrants to buy houses.

And Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made it clear in a resurfaced 2022 speech that the "ultimate goal" of the Democratic party is to grant citizenship to "all 11 million or however many" illegals in the country.

🚨Chuck Schumer says “the only way we’re going to have a great future in America” is by achieving the Democrats’ “ultimate goal” of giving citizenship to more than 11 million illegal aliens to replace the jobs and votes of American citizens.



According to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the plan is "ALL about getting Democrat votes."

It’s ALL about getting Democrat votes.



Meanwhile, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has released a lengthy report detailing how the Biden-Harris immigration allowed a flood of noncitizens to "fundamentally transform" the United States.

Roy notably sticks to government statistics (second only to lies and damn lies) for his report, citing just 8.5 million illegal migrants - though the number is far higher according to some estimates.

Key points:

Over 8.5 million illegal aliens have crossed the U.S. southern border since the Biden-Harris administration took office , exceeding the population of 37 states.

, exceeding the population of 37 states. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released 5.6 million illegal aliens into the U.S., and 1.9 million "got-aways" have evaded capture.

Border Patrol is overwhelmed , suffering from low morale and recruitment levels, leading to a significant increase in agent suicides.

, suffering from low morale and recruitment levels, leading to a significant increase in agent suicides. Fentanyl, primarily produced by Mexican drug cartels using Chinese chemicals, has led to nearly 75,000 American deaths in 2023.

Criminal activities committed by illegal aliens, including murders and assaults, have spiked under the Biden-Harris administration.

At least 169 known or suspected terrorists were arrested at the southern border in FY 2023.

were arrested at the southern border in FY 2023. Mexican cartels have increased their profits to over $13 billion a year through human smuggling and drug trafficking operations.

through human smuggling and drug trafficking operations. States like Texas have spent billions on border security, citing a lack of federal support.

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are facilitating illegal immigration , funded by U.S. taxpayers.

, funded by U.S. taxpayers. The Biden-Harris administration's catch-and-release policies have contributed to a surge in crime and human trafficking.

There has been a significant rise in illegal aliens from non-Western countries, especially China , with record numbers crossing the border in FY 2024.

, with record numbers crossing the border in FY 2024. The number of illegal aliens involved in crimes has increased , with many committing serious offenses after being released into the U.S.

, with many committing serious offenses after being released into the U.S. Thousands of migrant children have been lost by U.S. authorities, with over 320,000 minors unaccounted for as of 2024.

Venezuelan gangs, like Tren de Aragua, are committing crimes in major U.S. cities.