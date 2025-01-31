Chuck Todd Out At NBC News In Latest MSM Shakeup

Chuck Todd, the former moderator of "Meet the Press," is leaving NBC News, he told colleagues in a Friday memo.

Todd, much like Jim Acosta who rage-quit CNN a few days ago, says he's going to be 'pursuing ventures' outside the NBCUniversal empire.

In recent weeks, Todd has been meeting with other news outlets and potential employers, Variety reports. So unlike Acosta who stomped off to Substack after CNN stuck him in the midnight bitch seat, it looks like Todd is actually making a lateral move of some type.

"There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality,'" Todd told NBC News staffers in a Friday memo reported by Variety. "So I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment."

He said his “Chuck Toddcast” podcast would be “coming with me,” and urged colleagues to “stay tuned for an announcement about its new home soon.” Todd plans “to continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are and where we’re going.” -Variety

In a statement, NBC News said "We’re grateful for Chuck’s many contributions to our political coverage during his nearly two-decade career at NBC News and for his deep commitment to Meet the Press and its enduring legacy," adding "We wish him all the best in his next endeavors."

Todd's departure - which was a rumor two weeks ago, follows the likes of Don Lemon and Megyn Kelly in terms of well-known TV anchors who have moved on to digital media.

According to Semafor on Jan. 12, NBC host Chuck Todd has "quietly been meeting with Washington media organizations about his post NBC-future," reportedly telling top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he's outta there when his contract is up this year, and has discussed potential roles with the network in both broadcast and digital media.

Todd was once a key part of NBC’s broadcast offerings, hosting Meet The Press and a daily Meet The Press politics program on MSNBC and writing for its website. But while NBC announced that Todd would focus on longform projects after stepping down from Meet the Press in 2023, he has been a far less visible presence across the news network and its cable counterpart. -Semafor

