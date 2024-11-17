Cruise Ship Offers Democrats Multi-Year "Escape From Reality" Package After Trump Victory 

Florida-based cruise line Villa Vie Residences unveiled a new four-year cruise package called "Skip Forward," offered to anyone suffering from Trump derangement syndrome.

The Skip Forward package is part of the Tour La Vie program, starting at $40,000 per year, and is a "continuous global adventure for up to 4 years," the company stated in a press release. In other words, the multi-year excursion spans Trump's upcoming second term.

In an interview, Villa Vie Residences CEO Mikael Petterson told AP News the cruise liner is offering voters who were not pleased with the election results four exclusive deals:

1-Year Escape from Reality

2-Year Mid-Term Selection

3-Year Everywhere but Home

4-Year Skip Forward

Petterson said the excursion to 425 ports across 140 countries allows voters to escape chaotic American politics.

He noted, "It just happened that Trump won. And more Democrats are unhappy with their current living situations in the US than Republicans."

Petterson is right about the TDS explosion after the election.

Google searches for "Move to Canada" surged immediately after Trump won. Far-left liberals melted down across all social media.

We can only imagine a Villa Vie Residences cruise ship packed with a thousand yelling liberal women and Harry Sisson. At least their screams on the high seas won't be heard.

Meanwhile, Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt plotted his migration to the US following the Trump victory.

What happens when Republicans win again in 2028? Extend the cruise trip?