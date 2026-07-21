Cuban President Warns "McCarthyism Is Back" As US Begins Fight Against Marxist Subversion Networks

One day after the US government convened delegations from 65 countries at the Harry S Truman Building in Washington to coordinate action against far-left extremism and Marxist subversion networks across the West, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel responded sharply in a post on X, signaling grave concern that the Trump administration intends to unleash a new era of McCarthyism to combat the "radical left."

"A new and more dangerous version of McCarthyism is back in the United States," Díaz-Canel wrote on X one day after Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent postured and essentially declared war on the radical left, Marxist groups, and foreign subversion networks.

Díaz-Canel visiting the grave of Karl Marx

Why would Díaz-Canel care about Rubio and Bessent combating the far-left NGOs on US soil?

Well, as a State Department report released on Monday showed, "For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States."

For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States.



The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country.



The American people deserve to know.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 20, 2026

We explained in December how Cuba's subversion networks are run, and at the center of the influence network is the now-sanctioned Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples, known as ICAP. The organization claims more than 2,000 affiliated solidarity groups across 150 countries.

Former Cuban intelligence agents cited in the State Department report allege that roughly 90% of ICAP personnel are connected to Cuban intelligence operations. So this basically means ICAP functions as the intake valve for the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), a deliberately loose coalition that links 77 left-wing activist organizations, nonprofits, and campaigns while minimizing legal exposure and clear command structures.

Notice that the Democratic Socialists of America are members of NNOC. Also, it is worth noting that the DSA has said they are "partners" of sanctioned ICAP.

It now makes sense why the DSA wants to "destroy America from within"... Cuban communists feel the same way.

Díaz-Canel sees US pressure tightening around Havana as a wake-up call for him and his communist partners. The era of far-left activists and US political leaders participating in workshops with Cuban communist organizations appears to have come to an abrupt end.

The Trump administration's campaign to dismantle foreign-backed influence and subversion networks linked to Cuba and China could significantly weaken Havana's ability to shape radical movements across the American left. With elements of the DSA embracing revolutionary rhetoric that even establishment Democrats have rejected, the effort to expose and disrupt Marxist networks could develop into a rare bipartisan national-security initiative. We suspect that's already underway.

Democrats have become so radical that now lefty Bill Maher is contemplating a vote for JD Vance.