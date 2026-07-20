"Americans Deserve To Know": State Dept. Report Details Cuban Espionage, Subversion, And Role In Rise Of Far Left

The State Department has released a new 100-page report, "Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism," which is likely to land as a bombshell for much of the public. However, for ZeroHedge readers who have been paying attention, its findings are far less surprising.

"For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States. The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country," Secretary Marco Rubio wrote on X, adding, "The American people deserve to know."

For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States.



The State Department is exposing the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in our country.



The American people deserve to know.… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 20, 2026

The report details Cuba's historical support for guerrillas, terrorist organizations, and revolutionary movements across the Americas. It cites Havana's relationships with the Weather Underground, Puerto Rican militant groups, Black Power organizations, and fugitives, including Assata Shakur.

It also highlights some of Cuba's most alarming penetrations of the U.S. government, including former diplomat Victor Manuel Rocha, former Defense Intelligence Agency analyst Ana Belén Montes, and former State Department official Walter Kendall Myers.

According to the report, Cuban intelligence favors ideologically motivated recruits and develops assets over decades, often beginning with students at liberal universities.

At the center of the influence network is the now-sanctioned Cuban Institute of Friendship with Peoples, known as ICAP. The organization claims more than 2,000 affiliated solidarity groups across 150 countries.

Former Cuban intelligence agents cited in the report allege that roughly 90% of ICAP personnel are connected to Cuban intelligence operations.

Recall that six and a half months ago, we identified the ICAP as a central node in Cuba's foreign subversion apparatus. We assessed that ICAP functions as the intake valve - political cover for intelligence operations designed to cultivate long-term assets rather than short-term spies.

And even created this graphic:

The DSA appears to be a "partner" of now-sanctioned ICAP.

It should now make sense why DSA leaders are promoting "destroying America from within," and that the way to do it appears to be through subversion networks empowering overeducated, useful liberal idiots.

About two weeks ago, Mark Penn, the former Clinton adviser and White House pollster, used a Wall Street Journal op-ed to sound the alarm over the rise of DSA.

Penn warned: "Lawmakers, law-enforcement agencies and journalists should investigate the DSA to see if it is being funded by foreign governments and interests."

Only last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed 65 nations in Washington, declaring and posturing that the fight has begun on the radical left that seeks to destroy the West.

NEW: Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for the civilized world to unite against an "encroaching darkness," urging nations to defend what they have built and fight back against those who seek to destroy it.



"It is easy to destroy great things. It is far more difficult to make… pic.twitter.com/G14GjBSIXE — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2026

The report reinforces our December 2025 report, "Is There A 'Cuba Connection' Behind The Radicalization Of America's Nonprofit Left?" It lends new weight to concerns that foreign influence intersects with the US-based nonprofit sphere, far-left activist organizations, and socialist movements.

More importantly, the report shows that the State Department's counterintelligence focus is dramatically shifting toward suspected foreign subversion networks that could be embedded in dark-money-funded NGOs and far-left groups.

One of the State Department's assessments is that people should not confuse Cuba's economic collapse with its ability to run foreign subversion operations. The report describes the island as a node where Russian, Chinese, and Iranian interests converge with intelligence and activist networks operating inside the U.S.