D.C. Mayor Imposes Juvenile Curfew After Mobs Of Kids Wreak Halloween Night Havoc

The D.C. Mayor, who in 2020 renamed a stretch of 16th Street NW as Black Lives Matter Plaza to honor the now-discredited Marxist BLM nonprofit currently under federal investigation for alleged donor fraud, appears to have had another reality check.

Leftist Muriel Bowser declared a "limited juvenile curfew" in the nation's capital after clashes between mobs of kids, local police, and National Guard troops erupted near the Navy Yard Metro station on Halloween night.

"We are declaring a limited juvenile curfew in Washington, DC," Bowser wrote on X on Saturday evening.

She continued, "Effective immediately, all juveniles under the age of 18 are subject to a curfew from 11PM until 6AM, which will extend through 11/5," adding, "This is in response to several weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior which endangered both themselves and others."

We are declaring a limited juvenile curfew in Washington, DC.



Effective immediately, all juveniles under the age of 18 are subject to a curfew from 11PM until 6AM, which will extend through 11/5.



This is in response to several weeks of disorderly juvenile behavior which… — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) November 1, 2025

The DC Police Union chimed in on X, "Keep in mind earlier this week, several DC Councilmembers argued that reinstating the juvenile curfew was inappropriate because it "criminalized young people."

Keep in mind earlier this week, several DC Councilmembers argued that reinstating the juvenile curfew was inappropriate because it “criminalized young people.” https://t.co/aHidLn2iZ7 — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) November 1, 2025

Coincidence or Consequence?

Hours after killing the curfew extension, DC Council faces the exact chaos they voted against.



🔥 1AM Friday, National Guard called in, Six arrests. Timing couldn't be worse. pic.twitter.com/hkV5ZBGD9Q — Gen Just Law (@genjustlaw) November 1, 2025

The Metropolitan Police Department outlined the perimeter of the curfew zone.

Mobs of lawless youth are nothing new across the D.C.-Baltimore metro area (read here & here), a region long controlled by far-left politicians who've robbed generations of kids of a real education (read report) while enriching the Democratic Party and its corrupt unions. This cycle of progressive destruction is financially crushing the Mid-Atlantic, particularly Maryland, as its unfolding fiscal crisis deepens. It's time for reform. Some of the first political cracks first appeared in Maryland's third-largest county on Friday (read the report).