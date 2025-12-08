DC Police Chief Resigns As 'Massive Scandal' Over Crime Stats Heats Up

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Monday that Police Chief Pamela A. Smith will be stepping down, three months after we reported that the DOJ was investigating a "massive scandal" over manipulated crime data.

Smith, who also doesn't know what the term "chain of command" means, is out for unknown reasons - however she told Fox 5 that she resigned to spend more time with her family.

"After 28 years in law enforcement, I have been going nonstop," she said.

Today, I announced that Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela A. Smith will be stepping down.

‌

My statement: pic.twitter.com/fg1iEaBmOz — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 8, 2025

"Serving alongside such dedicated professionals, both those on the front lines and those working tirelessly behind the scenes, has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Smith - who's been on the job just over two years, told the Washington Post.

Crime Data Scandal

The DC Police are also under investigation in a pair of federal probes into alleged manipulation of crime statistics. In early September, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller revealed an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into whether Washington D.C. officials manipulated crime statistics is in the process of uncovering a “massive scandal."

Miller told reporters that when the results of the investigation are finally that, “It will stun you,” adding, “Even though D.C. had the worst crime in America–honestly measured–it dramatically understated how bad it was.”

Miller said that DOJ investigators have uncovered evidence that crime data was manipulated to the point that some murders and homicides were falsely reported as accidents.

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff also assured reporters that the full extent of the manipulation “will be uncovered and it will all be brought to light.”

Stephen Miller: DC officials were covering up crime stats and even classifying m*rders as accidents. How many other Democrat-led cities have falsified crime data to this gross extent? pic.twitter.com/Lk6CVl7B62 — War Correspondent (@warDaniel47) August 26, 2025

In October, the Washington Post reported that there was an internal scandal in the DC Police Department- which has been run by Democrats for decades - in which frustrated cops have been talking to the DOJ and have receipts, presented with a bow by D.C. Police Union Chairman Greggory Pemberton.

WaPo detailed internal accusations that "managers were recording serious crimes as more minor ones to make their police districts appear safer or avoid the ire of top department brass" - and that officers and supervisors 'clashed' over "whether an offense was a robbery or a theft, or whether a weapon used in an assault qualified as potentially deadly."

The frustrated officers "kept lists, documenting cases where they believed a higher-up improperly classified a crime as a lesser offense," with one noting 150 such instances in March of 2024 alone in which staff in the Southeast D.C. police district believed offenses were in appropriately classified.

"The police department is playing fast and loose with how they report their data so that they can report favorably to the citizens about crime, and I don’t think it’s fair to the city," said Pemberton - who's been assisting the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans with 'information compiled by officers.'

So, a group of pissed off cops within the DC police department have been fighting with superiors and keeping notes over misclassified crimes, and kept notes. Now they're working with the feds to blow the lid. Or as WaPo puts it - "found a receptive audience."

Psst you still have time to delete this one, like you do most of your others. https://t.co/DoUx7FT3mp — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 5, 2025

The other investigation is being headed up by the House Oversight Committee with a report expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, according to a committee aide who told WaPo on the condition of anonymity.

* * *