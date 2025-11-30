DC Terror Ambush Forces U.S. To Reckon With $14 Billion Afghan Evacuation Program That Imported Chaos

The ex-CIA-linked Afghan national who gunned down one National Guard soldier and critically injured another (an ambush terror attack) blocks from the White House has finally forced a long-overdue reckoning over reckless immigration policies.

Afghans arrived in the U.S. through Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) and related evacuation efforts. Migration-policy analysis estimates that approximately 90,000 people from the collapsed, war-torn country were flown into the U.S. in the aftermath of the Biden-Harris regime's disastrous fall of Kabul.

Afghan nationals were rounded up like cattle and put onto massive cargo planes destined for the U.S.

FBI Director Kash Patel warned reporters last week that the previous administration "decided to allow thousands of people in without doing a single background check or vetting."

The American people had no vote and no say in unvetted Afghans being funneled into their communities . Just like the broader illegal alien invasion, these disastrous immigration policies were put forth by Washington Deep State elites against the will of the American people - and anyone who questioned these nation-killing policies was immediately labeled "racist" by Democrats.

The result of these terrible immigration policies is materializing in real time, and what's been known for some time is that a small percentage of evil people have entered the homeland due to minimal, as per Patel, or in some cases, virtually no vetting under the Biden-Harris regime.

A small percentage of the millions of migrants that have flooded into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris regime adds up quickly - and as former CIA targeting officer Sarah Adams has repeatedly warned, the threat is real: "We have more than 10,000 Islamist terrorists on our soil."

Again, the American people did not vote for their communities to be transformed into a terrorist playground while being looted by the federal government, especially for the rescue and resettling of Afghans into U.S. communities at a cost of more than $14 billion.

One resettlement contract that stands out is a $287,195,045 award in 2022 for Cherokee Nation Management & Consulting, L.L.C., a government contract company with "8a" status, for "HUMANITARIAN AFGHANISTAN REFUGEE"...

Last week, Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute and the investigative journalist who broke the Clinton Cash corruption story, uncovered the "DEI Fraud Machine" inside the federal contracting complex, or to be more percise, the Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program, where DEI-driven preferences opened the door for fraudsters to siphon off lucrative no-bid federal contracts.

So why exactly was a tribal company handed a massive "HUMANITARIAN AFGHANISTAN REFUGEE" contract on a silver platter? There are many questions here.

Meanwhile...

Trump prepares course correction:

Insane migration policies will now make a whole lot more sense.

Why was mass migration prioritized over national security? Now, a dead soldier on Thanksgiving is the result.

Be viligilent. The consequences of failed Biden-era migration policies are far from over.