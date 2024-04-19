"Defund NPR Act" Introduced In House Over Bias, "Radical, Left-Wing Activist" CEO

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) has introduced the "Defund NPR Act" to pull federal funds from National Public Radio, after veteran journalist Uri Berliner - who resigned this week following a suspension for penning a scathing article which exposed the network's far-left bias, including the fact that the outlet's DC bureau employs 87 registered Democrats and no Republicans, the Daily Caller reports.

What's more, NPR CEO Katherine Maher - who once bragged about taking censorship orders from the feds as the head of Wikipedia, and said during a Ted Talk that "truth" is a "distraction" which is "getting in the way of getting things done," was called out for years worth of woke diatribes on X (formerly Twitter), including calling herself "someone with cis white mobility privilege," anger towards white men for flying business class, and defending looting.

"NPR’s new CEO is a radical, left-wing activist who doesn’t believe in free speech or objective journalism. Hoosiers shouldn’t be writing her paychecks. Katherine Maher isn’t qualified to teach an introductory journalism class, much less capable of responsibly spending millions of American tax dollars," Banks told the Daily Caller shortly before introducing the bill.

"NPR was a liberal looney bin under the last CEO John Lansing, and it’s about to get even nuttier. It’s time to pull the plug on this national embarrassment. Congress must stop spending other people’s hard-earned money on low grade propaganda," Banks added.