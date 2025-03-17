Egg Price Collapse Scrambles Democrats' Inflation Propaganda Against Trump

Democrats just had their egg-related misinformation and disinformation campaign against the president scrambled, as new USDA data reveals a third consecutive week of price declines at supermarkets. The drop follows President Trump's recent countermeasures to stabilize national supply after the Biden-Harris administration's reckless culling of 150 million egg-laying hens plunged the industry into turmoil and sparked egg-flation.

Even leftist ABC News had to acknowledge falling USDA egg prices.

"GOOD NEWS": Wholesale egg prices continue to fall — dropping for three straight weeks, including a $2.70 drop over the past week alone.



Promises Made, Promises Kept. pic.twitter.com/vRbXED8wD2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 17, 2025

This followed weeks of Democrats and leftist corporate media attempting to pin the egg crisis on Trump.

Notice the explosion in "egg prices" stories in corporate media—data via Bloomberg.

USDA egg prices hit a historic high of $8.17 per dozen on March 3, roughly two weeks ago. Since then, prices have more than halved.

Correct.

Trump top-ticked egg prices with:

Followed by:

Earlier this month, Elon Musk wrote on X, "It's true. There was an insane slaughter of 150 million egg-laying chickens ordered by the Biden administration."

It’s true.



There was an insane slaughter of 150 million egg-laying chickens ordered by the Biden administration. https://t.co/wCTZpuEAuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2025

Dr. Robert Malone questioned Biden's bird flu approach, noting last month:

Culling Chickens To Stop Bird Flu Isn't Working, Dr. Robert Malone Says https://t.co/puRhgDM7qD — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 27, 2025

It almost appears as if the previous administration was waging war on the nation's food supply—especially considering some of their billionaire donors' deep investments in fake meat and fake food. Not surprising, perhaps, given that everything about the party is fake.

* * *

