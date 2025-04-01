"Evil People": Organized 'Bankrupt Tesla' Group Tied To Formerly USAID-Funded Disinfo Queen

On Tuesday morning, former Biden administration "disinformation czar" Nina Jankowicz repeatedly refused to disclose who's funding her new gig - the 'American Sunlight Project' - which cropped up after a stint at the USAID-funded UK-based Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) - for which she registered as a foreign agent while serving as their Vice President.

To review - Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship, and was then selected to head the Biden DHS's newly formed Disinformation Governance Board - which was quickly dismantled amid criticism over censorship under the guise of fighting disinformation.

Four months later, she launched "The Hypatia Project" for CIR - where she was the Vice President until April 2024, at which point she co-founded the American Sunlight Project.

Fast forward to this morning, Jankowicz was evasive when asked by Republicans during a congressional hearing on disinformation about her funding...

Nina Jankowicz, the short-lived head of Biden’s Disinformation Governance Board aka Disinformation Czar refuses to say if her new org, The American Sunlight Projegt, is funded by George Soros.



"So sunlight for other people but not for your donors" @RepBaumgartner quips…

Well, Well, Well

As it turns out, Jankowicz's co-founder at the American Sunlight Project is Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos, a "communications professional" who worked for the Biden DoD, and is "one of the people who launched the call for a boycott of Tesla."

Alvarez-Aranyos comes from a wealthy and prominent family in the Dominican Republic. His father, Luis Álvarez Renta, is a well-known Dominican financier. Carlos is a nephew of the renowned fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

Biden's censorship queen Nina Jankowicz currently works at the American Sunlight Project (ASP), and previously worked at USAID-funded Center for Information Resilience.



The ASP was co-founded by Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos is a "communications professional" who worked for Biden's…

“I need to have on my resume, so I can get a job when this thing is over, that I bankrupted Tesla.”



This is an outright admission the top Tesla boycott organizers' personal financial prospects depend on taking down Tesla, and they must succeed in order to get paid.

Alvarez-Aranyos has been scrubbed from the American Sunlight Project's website, which is why the internet archive exists.

Early organizers of the "Tesla Takedown" protests said last month that the organization's goal is to drive down the price of Tesla stock.

Another "Tesla Takedown" organizer, Edward Niedermeyer, told Fortune Magazine that dropping Musk's wealth is exactly their aim.

"The goal, I would say, is to bankrupt Elon Musk—bring down his empire," he said.

Musk chimed in, calling the organizers "Evil people..."