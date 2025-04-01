print-icon
print-icon

"Evil People": Organized 'Bankrupt Tesla' Group Tied To Formerly USAID-Funded Disinfo Queen

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

On Tuesday morning, former Biden administration "disinformation czar" Nina Jankowicz repeatedly refused to disclose who's funding her new gig - the 'American Sunlight Project' - which cropped up after a stint at the USAID-funded UK-based Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) - for which she registered as a foreign agent while serving as their Vice President.

To review - Jankowicz, who previously served as a disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright-Clinton Public Policy Fellowship, and was then selected to head the Biden DHS's newly formed Disinformation Governance Board - which was quickly dismantled amid criticism over censorship under the guise of fighting disinformation. 

Four months later, she launched "The Hypatia Project" for CIR - where she was the Vice President until April 2024, at which point she co-founded the American Sunlight Project.

Fast forward to this morning, Jankowicz was evasive when asked by Republicans during a congressional hearing on disinformation about her funding...

Well, Well, Well

As it turns out, Jankowicz's co-founder at the American Sunlight Project is Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos, a "communications professional" who worked for the Biden DoD, and is "one of the people who launched the call for a boycott of Tesla."

Alvarez-Aranyos comes from a wealthy and prominent family in the Dominican Republic. His father, Luis Álvarez Renta, is a well-known Dominican financier. Carlos is a nephew of the renowned fashion designer Oscar de la Renta.

Alvarez-Aranyos has been scrubbed from the American Sunlight Project's website, which is why the internet archive exists.

Early organizers of the "Tesla Takedown" protests said last month that the organization's goal is to drive down the price of Tesla stock.

Another "Tesla Takedown" organizer, Edward Niedermeyer, told Fortune Magazine that dropping Musk's wealth is exactly their aim.

"The goal, I would say, is to bankrupt Elon Musk—bring down his empire," he said.

Read more on the Tesla Takedown organizers here...

Musk chimed in, calling the organizers "Evil people..."

Loading...