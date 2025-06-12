FBI Arrests Suspected NGO Face-Shield Foot Soldier In L.A. Riots

One day after FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News, "The FBI is investigating any and all monetary connections responsible for these riots" in Los Angeles.

United States Attorney Bill Essayli, a top federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, announced on X that Alejandro Theodoro Orellana was arrested by FBI agents "on an allegation of Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders (18 USC 371) for distributing face shields to suspected rioters on Tuesday."

"We are moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in organizing and/or supporting civil disorder in Los Angeles," Essayli said.

ARRESTED: Alejandro Theodoro Orellana was arrested this morning by @FBILosAngeles on an allegation of Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders (18 USC 371) for distributing face shields to suspected rioters on Tuesday. We are moving quickly to identify and arrest those involved in… pic.twitter.com/Ase8kxupfp — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) June 12, 2025

The Trump administration has launched an urgent effort to investigate the command-and-control structures behind a network of rogue Democratic-aligned non-governmental organizations (NGOs), which officials suspect are serving as the organizational backbone of the anti-ICE riots erupting in Los Angeles, with risks of nationwide unrest.

Put another way, the civil unrest is being characterized as a Marxist-inspired, color revolution-style mobilization effort—one that squarely targets the president and exhibits alarming insurrectionist behavior.

X users have profiled Orellana, and some allege he was part of a paramilitary organization called "Brown Berets."

Brown Berets is not classified as a terrorist organization by any U.S. government entity today—neither by the State Department (which keeps the list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations) nor by the FBI as a domestic terrorist group.

What internet sleuths are saying:

BREAKING - The man seen distributing tens of thousands of dollars worth of face shields in Los Angeles to rioters has been identified as Alejandro Orellana, a known member of the Brown Berets, a radical Latino paramilitary group that are currently embedded in cities across the… pic.twitter.com/Qms9o13z4O — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 11, 2025

Brown Berets are showing up elsewhere.

🚨SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS🚨Radical Brown Berets are waving Gay Mexican flags and wearing face masks that translates to “Screw ICE.” Antifa has also been spotted.



AMERICA IS BEING INVADED BY THE THIRD WORLD!



Follow: @Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/rMSCKhEeF7 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) June 12, 2025

On Monday, Mexican Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña publicly displayed an 1830 map of Mexico during a press conference, emphasizing that Mexico once held sovereignty over California, Texas, and much of the modern-day U.S. Southwest.

Noroña's gesture could be viewed as a nationalist provocation, subtly reinforcing irredentist intentions at a time when foreign nationals and dark-money-funded, Marxist-aligned NGOs are sparking civil unrest in Los Angeles—widespread looting, arson, and violent clashes with both local and federal law enforcement.

Hmmm, Via Epoch Times...

All in all, Orellana was likely just a foot soldier. It's time for the federal government to get serious about investigating the NGOs, donors, and Democratic Party operatives who appear to be waging hybrid warfare against the American people—deliberately fueling nationwide chaos in an attempt to undermine the president.