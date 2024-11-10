FEC Filings Show Kamala Harris Team Blew Funds On Hollywood Stars, Private Jets

Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, advised by leftist political strategists, spent a billion dollars centered around labeling former President Trump and a majority of Americans as 'Hitler' and 'Nazis.' They poured millions into far-left Hollywood stars, elaborate concerts, and private jet travel, yet still ended up $20 million in debt—and got defeated in one of the most historic general election wins in a generation.

X user Autism Capital cited a new report of Federal Election Commission filings that shows the Harris team's spending trends between August 2023 and October 2024. The data is broken down into monthly spending totals, the top 20 recipients, a distribution of disbursement sizes, spending by type of media, temporal patterns, and trends.

Autism Capital said, "List of the top 500 disbursement recipients from the Kamala campaign. Enjoy, Internet ."

List of the top 500 disbursement

recipients from the Kamala campaign. Enjoy, Internet. 🫡



Source: FEChttps://t.co/EAjLdiiG93 pic.twitter.com/uTrzGAz81K — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 9, 2024

2024, TOP 500 Disbursement Recipients

Monthly Spending Totals for 'MEDIA' Related Disbursements (Chronological Order)

Top 20 'MEDIA' Related Spend Recipients by Total Amount

X users are already having fun with this FEC data...

Oprah Winfrey = Harpo Production.

Why did Oprah’s production studio receive $1,000,000 disbursement from the Harris campaign?



That’s in the FEC records - clear as day.



Was Oprah paid for the assistance she gave Harris and if so, was that disclosed during that little town hall? — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 9, 2024

Trump needs to investigate all these celebrity endorsements. If they were paid and didn’t disclose this, there should be repercussions. — David Karim (@davidkarim) November 9, 2024

She was paid to appear. Duh.



Stupid woman wrecked her legacy for a million bucks. — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) November 9, 2024

The massive payouts to celebrities from the Harris campaign show what a sham all of the left’s “Hitler” rhetoric is. Oprah says she’s fighting against a Nazi takeover but won’t waive her 7-figure fee to show up?



What a joke. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 10, 2024

Nothing reflects Kamala Harris' self-proclaimed middle class values than Harris spending $100,000 of her campaign money to build a set for a podcast rather than flying to LA, or paying Oprah $1,000,000 (like Oprah needs that money) to appear her on her show. pic.twitter.com/4OeKAsMTM9 — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) November 9, 2024

Distribution of Disbursement Sizes

Spending by Type of Media Service

More spending trends from the now defunct campaign...

Harris for President Media-Related Disbursements (partial list)

... full report found here: Harris for President Media-Related Disbursements

Can you spot the difference in campaign spending between the Trump and Harris teams?

TRUMP CAMPAIGN: $381.54 million in donations

$354.42 million spent

$10.4 million for staff HARRIS CAMPAIGN: $1.033 billion in donations

$1.37 billion spent

$582.53 million on staff

Despite Harris' out-of-control spending, Trump won 312 electoral votes.

And the entire country shifted towards Trump.

Just wow.

PRE-TRUMP vs. NOW:



— Voters under 30: 12-point shift



— Voters w/ incomes <$50K: 25-point shift



— Voters w/o college degrees: 18-point shift



— Black voters: 15-point shift



— Hispanic voters: 38-point shift



— Asian voters: 32-point shift pic.twitter.com/crlECm5nsb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 10, 2024

In a recent interview on Fox News, DNC Finance Committee member Lindy Li called the Harris campaign:

"The truth is this is just an epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster. They're $20 million or $18 million in debt. It's incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and to explain what happened because I told them it was a margin of error race."

DNC finance committee member @lindyli blasted the Democratic Party in an appearance on Fox this morning, saying Harris' campaign was a "$1 billion dollar disaster" and Biden's endorsement of her was a 'f*** you' to the party. pic.twitter.com/kOGyvHM9cB — Ross O'Keefe (@RossOKeefe2) November 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump pledged support to help pay off Harris' campaign debts...

Let's take a moment to recognize that as Donald Trump states his willingness to pay off Harris's campaign debts. The man has the best instincts as a politician since Ronald Reagan. pic.twitter.com/cUyXyLIaIA — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) November 9, 2024

Perhaps the Democratic Party's move to alienate historic numbers of Latinos, Blacks, Asians, and Jews from the party was a terrible strategy.

Great job, Barack Hussein Obama. You made a fool of yourself.