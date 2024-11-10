print-icon
FEC Filings Show Kamala Harris Team Blew Funds On Hollywood Stars, Private Jets

by Tyler Durden
Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, advised by leftist political strategists, spent a billion dollars centered around labeling former President Trump and a majority of Americans as 'Hitler' and 'Nazis.' They poured millions into far-left Hollywood stars, elaborate concerts, and private jet travel, yet still ended up $20 million in debt—and got defeated in one of the most historic general election wins in a generation. 

X user Autism Capital cited a new report of Federal Election Commission filings that shows the Harris team's spending trends between August 2023 and October 2024. The data is broken down into monthly spending totals, the top 20 recipients, a distribution of disbursement sizes, spending by type of media, temporal patterns, and trends. 

Autism Capital said, "List of the top 500 disbursement recipients from the Kamala campaign. Enjoy, Internet."

2024, TOP 500 Disbursement Recipients

Monthly Spending Totals for 'MEDIA' Related Disbursements (Chronological Order)

Top 20 'MEDIA' Related Spend Recipients by Total Amount

X users are already having fun with this FEC data... 

Oprah Winfrey = Harpo Production.

Distribution of Disbursement Sizes

Spending by Type of Media Service

More spending trends from the now defunct campaign...

Harris for President Media-Related Disbursements (partial list)

 ... full report found here: Harris for President Media-Related Disbursements

Can you spot the difference in campaign spending between the Trump and Harris teams? 

TRUMP CAMPAIGN:

  • $381.54 million in donations
  • $354.42 million spent
  • $10.4 million for staff 

HARRIS CAMPAIGN:

  • $1.033 billion in donations
  • $1.37 billion spent
  • $582.53 million on staff

Despite Harris' out-of-control spending, Trump won 312 electoral votes.

And the entire country shifted towards Trump. 

Just wow. 

In a recent interview on Fox News, DNC Finance Committee member Lindy Li called the Harris campaign:

"The truth is this is just an epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster. They're $20 million or $18 million in debt. It's incredible, and I raised millions of that. I have friends I have to be accountable to and to explain what happened because I told them it was a margin of error race."

Meanwhile, Trump pledged support to help pay off Harris' campaign debts...

Perhaps the Democratic Party's move to alienate historic numbers of Latinos, Blacks, Asians, and Jews from the party was a terrible strategy. 

Great job, Barack Hussein Obama. You made a fool of yourself. 

