Fists Fly, Bodies Slammed As Antifa Crashes Anti-Migrant Protest At NYC Mayor's Mansion

Cops had their hands full at the New York City mayor's mansion on Sunday when black-clad antifa counterprotestors showed up at a demonstration against Mayor Eric Adams' handling of the 2023 migrant crisis.

Anti-migrant protestors scrap with a black-clad counterprotestor outside Gracie Mansion (Getty Images via Daily Mail)

More than 100,000 migrants have poured into New York City since April 2022, overwhelming the government's capacity to house and feed them. Many residents of the city and surrounding areas are growing increasingly resentful of the measures Adams has approved, from kicking wedding parties out of hotels to shipping migrants to suburban counties and even housing adult men in the gyms of actively-used elementary schools.

New Yorkers are also alarmed by scenes like these:

Over the past year, I've been covering the migrant crisis in NYC

These last 3 weeks, I have seen Scene that were out of a movie where I found 100s of migrants sleeping on the streets outside the Roosevelt Hotel NYC that racked up millions of views on the internet which forced… pic.twitter.com/KBwFBUacRx — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 21, 2023

The latest flashpoint: The city's housing of 3,000 migrants in a tent city on Randall's Island, an expanse along the East River between Northern Manhattan and Queens dominated by parkland and recreational facilities. Taxpayers were already incensed over youth soccer fields and other leisure assets being converted to migrant housing -- and then came news that the city is spending $20 million per month on the migrant mini-city.

Sunday's protest was headlined by Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who addressed the fed-up crowd with a microphone and PA system:

“These migrants have jumped the queue,” he said. “And by the way, if I were a migrant and you gave me an opportunity to jump the queue and stay in a hotel, give me three square meals … — basically give me more than homeless people born in America have or veterans who are down on their luck have — you’re damn right they’re gonna keep coming!”

Protesters held signs with slogans like "STOP REWARDING, START DEPORTING" and "AMERICANS OVER MIGRANTS." The New York Post quotes a Trump supporter as shouting "No migrants on Long Island! We pay a lot of property taxes!"

Counterprotestors held signs reading "NO ONE CHOOSES TO BE A REFUGEE" and "HUMANITY HAS NO BORDERS." Some yelled "F**k white supremacist NYPD!"

Sunday gave the world a clear front-runner for 2023's most moronic foray into leftist-agenda "intersectionality" (Getty Images via Daily Mail)

The highlight of the pre-combat action came when the anti-open-borders crowd taunted the leftists with chants of "PASTY WHITE LIBERALS!"

Gracie Manson NYC

Protest again migrants being housed is taking place when counter protesters arrive .

Protesters chant "pasty white liberals " to the counter and.

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email viralnewsnyc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/wdvJt2W72t — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 27, 2023

It wasn't long before friction between the two groups of protestors inevitably erupted into a series of brawls...

Just arrived to the Anti-migrant shelter rally outside Gracie Mansion in NYC and immediately see a fight between protesters and antifa who came to counter protest pic.twitter.com/loQqv9EWVP — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) August 27, 2023

Here, it appears a black-masked antifa-type was in the midst of pummeling an anti-open-immigration protestor when his world was positively rocked by a right-winger flying in to the rescue:

More ANTIFA violence at Gracie Mansion.



pic.twitter.com/kirv9WaVXI — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) August 27, 2023

This video shows the challenge facing NYPD cops as the skirmishes ebbed and flowed:

NYPD moves in to arrest antifa and other far left agitators protesting against the anti migrant shelter protesters outside Gracie Mansion NYC https://t.co/CxDVQ3w3Yn pic.twitter.com/LeFWWSlWgM — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) August 27, 2023

As he'd promised in advance, Sliwa was eventually arrested for acts of civil disobedience, but not before he was seen intervening to break up some of the fights.

Gracie Mansion, NYC:



Curtis Sliwa and NYPD try to break up scuffles and fights between Antifa antagonizers and protesters at migrant crisis protest. pic.twitter.com/HVHVZDoQ30 — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 27, 2023

Sliwa wasn't the only one arrested. Here, cops swoop in and handcuff antifa affiliates:

NYPD moves in to arrest antifa and other far left agitators protesting against the anti migrant shelter protesters outside Gracie Mansion NYC https://t.co/CxDVQ3w3Yn pic.twitter.com/LeFWWSlWgM — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) August 27, 2023

With the gates along the southern border literally welded open by the Biden administration, expect more brawls in the months to come...