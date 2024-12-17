Former F-18 Pilot Tells Joe Rogan Drones Aren't WMD 'Sniffers' As Dronegate Intensifies

Former US Navy Lt. and F/A-18F pilot Ryan Graves appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast to start the week, dismissing rumors that drone sightings in the New Jersey-New York skies were "sniffers" searching for radioactive devices. Still, he described the situation as "dangerous and scary" as the mystery surrounding drone sightings fuels suspense among the public.

Graves told Rogan he spoke with high-level individuals who work on teams surrounding weapons of mass destruction. He asked them: "What's the sense here?"

Graves summarized his conversations with those government officials, stating that WMDs "are not the case—that there is no loose nuke or WMD that these objects, whatever they are, are pursuing right now ."

"I have a high confidence level that this is not a response to a massive imminent WMD threat on the Eastern Seaboard," the former pilot said, adding, "Although this is a dangerous and scary situation right now - from at least that particular angle - that's not the indications I'm receiving."

On Monday, we coined the situation "dronegate" after President-elect Donald Trump told reporters from his Mar-a-Lago Club in South Florida...

"The gov't knows what is happening ... look ... our military knows where they took off from ... and for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they would better off commenting on what it is ... our military knows and our president knows ... and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense ," Trump told reporters.

Trump said, "I can't imagine it was the enemy because if it was the enemy, we would blast it. Something strange is going on and for some reason they don't want to tell the people."

" I decided to cancel my trip to Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club Bedminster)," he said.

Certainly, the plot is thickening by the day as drongate becomes a major headache for the federal government, leaving the American people in a state of panic just before Christmas.

On Saturday, we explained one theory of how the purported drone sightings could be psyop to manipulate lawmakers into passing the new H.R.8610 (Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act of 2024), which will include appropriations and enhanced government counter-drone powers.

Oddly, Trump canceled his trip this weekend to his beloved Bedminster golf course, a decision that, in itself, suggests the possibility of an ongoing national security threat. Remember, Trump reads national security briefings...

One question we have is what motivated - actually - who motivated Graves to go on Rogan's podcast?

Recall the former pilot said he has a number of government contacts after his work of testifying in a 2023 House hearing about Unidentified Aerial Phenomenons.

Does he have contacts at US Special Operations Command, the FBI, or other agencies that oversee WMD threats?

The lack of disclosure by the feds is quickly damaging public trust. It's time for the feds to come clean about what's really happening...

If we had to speculate - it's entirely possible this could be a manufactured crisis/psyop designed to advance H.R. 8610...

This is dronegate.