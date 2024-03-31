Freeloading Illegal Alien TikToker Who Urged Followers To Invade US Homes, Waved Cash Arrested By ICE

Leonel Moreno, the illegal alien known as the "migrant influencer," who amassed a half million followers on TikTok, was finally arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday in Gahanna, Ohio, according to Epoch Times.

In a series of short videos on TikTok, Moreno bragged about receiving 'stacks of cash' from American taxpayers and urged other illegal aliens to take advantage of all the free money progressives were handing out. He has thanked "Papa Biden" for the free cash.

"I didn't cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave," Moreno said in a TikTok video in Spanish, adding, "I came to the US to mark my territory."

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Leonel Moreno, the Venezuelan who became known as a "migrant influencer" for urging illegal entry into the US and promoting squatting, is currently on the run from authorities.



Moreno, who crossed into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, TX, in April 2022, became an… pic.twitter.com/0LZWlwFPfR — Hank (@GCapital_LLC) March 27, 2024

"You're hurt because I make more than you without much work while you work like slaves, understand?" he said in another video, noting, "That's the difference between you and me. I'm always going to make lots of money without much work, and you're always going to be exploited and miserable and insignificant."

Moreno even encouraged other illegal aliens to invade American homes under squatting laws: "I learned that there is a law that says if a house is not inhabited, then we can take it ... and here in the United States, terrain deformation also applies, and I think that will be my next business: invade abandoned houses."

Leonel Moreno, the TikTok influencer who encouraged illegals to squat in houses and take advantage of squatters rights laws has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/TnlCPU91SW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 29, 2024

Thanks to President Biden's disastrous open southern borders, Moreno crossed into the country illegally in early 2022 through Eagle Pass, Texas. He skipped out on his initial check-in with ICE.

In a statement on Friday, The Epoch Times quoted ICE officials who said Moreno was caught in the suburban Columbus area of Gahanna.

"Leonel Moreno is an unlawfully present citizen of Venezuela, who illegally entered the country April 23, 2022. "Moreno was placed into the ATD [Alternatives to Detention] program by Border Patrol and was told to report to Enforcement and Removal Operations office within 60 days of arriving at his destination." "Moreno did not report as required. On March 29, 2024, Moreno was arrested in Gahanna, Ohio, by officers with ERO Detroit's Columbus office and is currently detained pending further immigration proceedings."

Most Americans are open to legal immigration and importing some of the best and brightest to further the progress of this nation. However, the Biden administration and allied taxpayer-funded NGOs are importing some of the dumbest criminals the world has to offer ahead of the elections.