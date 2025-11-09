"Grift To Enrich Herself": Ways And Means Committee Responds To Stacey Abrams Dissolving Shady Nonprofit

Radical leftist and twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has officially shuttered her dark-money-funded nonprofit network, including the New Georgia Project and its affiliate, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, a pair of organizations used to drive voter registration and turnouts across the state.

Last week, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) released a statement that said the move to dissolve Stacey Abrams-founded New Georgia Project comes after the committee launched an investigation into whether the nonprofit illegally funneled millions into Abrams's 2018 gubernatorial campaign. Smith urged the IRS to revoke its tax-exempt status.

Smith continued:

"The entire world watched Stacey Abrams turn her twice-failed gubernatorial campaign into a grift to enrich herself in the name of Democrat 'Get Out the Vote' and 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' efforts. The New Georgia Project's decision to dissolve further confirms the Ways and Means Committee and Georgia State Ethics Commission's findings that the organization broke the law when it failed to disclose more than $7 million in illegal contributions and expenditures designed to prop up Abrams's failed 2018 campaign. "This decision also raises further questions about whether Abrams or other organizations she is linked to have engaged in illegal activity. The Department of Justice should take a close look at every Abrams-linked nonprofit, especially given recent discoveries that Joe Biden's Environmental Protection Agency awarded $2 billion to a group with ties to Abrams."

The rags-to-riches story of Abrams is fascinating. By 2023, amid the so-called climate crisis, Democrats used the Inflation Reduction Act, better known as the Green New Scam, to funnel billions in green subsidies into their dark web of nonprofits. Abrams, hired as senior counsel, helped secure nearly $2 billion in federal funding for Rewiring America.

Abrams' grifting in the nonprofit world is a broader symptom of deep-staters siphoning taxpayer funds to bankroll their own political operations. Attention has now turned to Democrats who've weaponized public and private money as force multipliers through a sprawling nonprofit network, fueling a decade-long assault on President Trump that increasingly resembles a color revolution–style campaign.

If the Trump administration fails to confront the corruption festering within the NGO universe, it risks being consumed by the Democratic Party's decade-long color revolution machine. Some conservative nonprofits have privately opposed investigations, fearing that future Democratic administrations could retaliate by slashing their funding. Ultimately, if the GOP doesn't rein in the sprawling dark web of nonprofit corruption Democrats have built, the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles earlier this year, marked by burning cars and street chaos, will be just a preview of what's to come during the 2026 midterm election cycle.