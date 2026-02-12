Homan Says Minnesota Immigration "Surge Operation" Is Over

White House border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday that the Trump administration has made significant progress in Minnesota and will therefore end the immigration enforcement surge in the state.

ICE agents stand at the scene where ICE agents fatally shoot a woman earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, on January 7, 2026.

"I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude. A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue into the next week," Homan said during a presser, adding that the admin had achieved an "unprecedented level of coordination" with state law enforcement officials.

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan announces ICE has located 3,364 unaccompanied alien children in Minnesota so far that the Biden regime wasn’t even LOOKING for



Great job by ICE 👏



Biden and Mayorkas were complicit in the worst child traffcking operation in US history. pic.twitter.com/w99C2kSHTY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 12, 2026

Homan's announcement comes after acting ICE Director Todd Lyons announced on Tuesday that local police in Minneapolis are starting to arrest anti-ICE protesters.

For weeks, Minneapolis had been a flashpoint. Demonstrators swarmed federal agents. Officers were filmed, heckled, and in some cases assaulted while trying to carry out what Lyons described as “targeted, intelligence-driven enforcement operation[s].” Instead of focusing on apprehending criminal illegal aliens, agents were stuck navigating angry crowds, something they weren’t trained to do.

Either way, the left is chalking this up as another win - while shares of GEO tumble on empty jail cells and Pam Bondi smarts from yesterday's self-inflicted wounds.

Here's Bloomberg's spin:

The Trump administration is retreating from its immigration-enforcement blitz in Minnesota, pulling back after more than two months of operations that left two US citizens dead, spurred massive protests and torpedoed support for one of President Donald Trump’s signature policies. The drawdown in forces, outlined Thursday by White House border czar Tom Homan, marks a major step to deescalate an operation that sparked congressional scrutiny of the administration’s tactics. Federal agents last month shot and killed Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis in incidents that were captured on video and drew national outrage.

Homan's announcement comes one week after he announced that DHS would 'draw down 700 people effective today' in Minneapolis.

MASSIVE: Border Czar Tom Homan: “We currently have an unprecedented number of [Minnesota] counties communicating with us now and allowing ICE to take custody of illegal aliens before they hit the streets.” pic.twitter.com/AGGASjS0gd — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 4, 2026

Much of the chaos in Minneapolis has stemmed from the sanctuary state not honoring ICE detainers. This forced the Trump administration to surge federal agents into the Democratic-run town to retrieve illegals. Then, far-left militant groups and nonprofits unleashed a well-coordinated pressure campaign ("Signal-Gate"), which only suggests to us that the Democrats' plan all along was in hopes of spreading revolution nationwide ahead of spring.