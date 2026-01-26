'Signal-Gate': Anti-ICE 'Insurgency Command' Chat Was Highly Organized

What appears to be unfolding in Minneapolis, particularly following the emergence of "Signal-Gate" on Sunday via citizen journalists on X, extends well beyond any conventional protest activity. The evidence so far suggests coordinated pressure campaigns against federal agents exhibiting characteristics of a low-level insurgency, with direction, tasking, and information flow routed through encrypted messaging apps, implying an organized command-and-control structure functioning as a shadow revolutionary force.

What's more, former Tim Walz campaign adviser Amanda Koehler, as well as Minneapolis City Council Member Aurin Chhowdhry, have allegedly been identified as a key figures in the now-leaked Signal group chat.

🇺🇸 Aurin Chowdhry, a Minneapolis City Council member, has been linked to the top of an Anti-ICE Signal group chat.



This revelation is fueling calls for a major investigation into her and other city officials allegedly involved.



Source: @TheSCIF https://t.co/P8SCTFtIAI pic.twitter.com/IhwgGDGAR7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 26, 2026

Koehler has gone dark, deleting social media accounts and making her website private.

Amanda Koehler’s Instagram is no longer active🤣 pic.twitter.com/2kZXrzISVZ — Politikal Kat-Tales (@PolitiKatTales) January 26, 2026

The group even had a 'Signal Chat Guide' advising anti-ICE protesters:

The Signal chat was exposed by journalist Cam Higby, who published a bombshell report on Sunday after infiltrating multiple groups across Minneapolis with the stated aim of tracking federal agents and impeding, assaulting, or obstructing their operations. The report sparked a wildfire across X overnight.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



I have infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them.



BUCKLE UP ALL WILL BE REVEALED



Each area of the city has a signal… pic.twitter.com/ATSHlCucWv — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Higby's reporting unleashed a rapid mobilization of citizen journalists, including accounts such as 0HOUR1, who began mapping what appears to be an organized command-and-control network of left-wing activists behind the groups.

What do we have on these signal chats



-Government officials

-Anarchists

-Antifa

-Gang members

-Journalists



Coordinating and attacking ICE AGENTS across the country.



This my friends is Organized Crime not Protesting.



RICO — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) January 25, 2026

Higby suggested that left-wing activist networks are leveraging local residents as force multipliers in coordinated pressure campaigns against federal agents, forming pressure campaigns that one military analyst characterized as "What's unfolding in Minneapolis right now isn't 'protest." It's low-level insurgency infrastructure, built by people who've clearly studied the playbook."

NGO expert Asra Q. Nomani at Fox News reported late Sunday:

The encrypted Signal messages obtained by Fox News Digital in real time show that anti-ICE "rapid responders" were actively tracking, broadcasting and summoning "backup" around federal agents outside Glam Doll Donuts on Nicollet Avenue, where the shooting happened. Local "rapid responders" made at least 26 entries into a database called "MN ICE Plates" in the critical hours before and after the killing, documenting the license plate numbers and details of alleged ICE vehicles they claimed to see around Nicollet Avenue.

This highly organized Signal group even managed to track journalist James O'Keefe, as well as quickly obtain his cellphone number, and threatened the journalist with violence...

They tracked James O’Keefe’s license plate in MN, texted him about it, and threatened his life.



These Leftists have access to state license plate databases and are weaponizing them to commit vigilante violence.



This is organized domestic terrorism. https://t.co/NlPsiyaIbd — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 25, 2026

Besides tracking and deploying anti-ICE pressure campaigns against federal agents like guerrilla-style warfare tactics through the messaging app, the group was also building a list of federal vehicle license plates stored in a database, 0HOUR1 revealed this on Sunday.

They have illegally captured 5000 plates in the Signal Group.



😂😂😂😂😂



Some admins connected directly to Tim Walz



Ohh boy thats a huge NO NO NO pic.twitter.com/p8TLBWBeO0 — 0HOUR1 (@0hour1) January 25, 2026

What was a Reuters reporter doing in the group?

The Reuters reporters were out there tracking every day. To be fair, I was as well. But I was tacking insurrectionists, not ICE. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 25, 2026

By late Sunday afternoon, after Higby published the Signal chats on X and citizen journalists flooded the groups, exposing highly organized internal targeting plans, the revolutionaries appeared to panic.

"We're all fucked!"



Rioter signal chat was exposed for all their internal plans targetting ICE agents (names, threats, illegal acts).



Now they panic, talk about fleeing the state, or country. pic.twitter.com/9q7vijVuRC — Grummz (@Grummz) January 26, 2026

Fleeing to Cuba? And we'll revisit this possible reason shortly.

🚨💬 INSURRECTIONISTS FLEEING THE STATE/COUNTRY:



A tipster, @bitchuneedsoap messaged some of the people in one of the MN insurrectionist signal chats.



The user indicated that he/she intends to flee the state because “WE’RE IN SO MUCH TROUBLE”



“We’re all fucked” Skye said… pic.twitter.com/Jk5CHmd7Vy — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 25, 2026

First, Eric Schwalm, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret who held the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4, offered his assessment of events unfolding in Minneapolis.

Schwalm described the command-and-control dynamics operating within left-wing activist Signal groups as a form of "low-level insurgency infrastructure," noting it appears to be created by individuals who have clearly studied and internalized the insurgency playbook.

Schwalm continued:

As a former Special Forces Warrant Officer with multiple rotations running counterinsurgency ops—both hunting insurgents and trying to separate them from sympathetic populations—I've seen organized resistance up close. From Anbar to Helmand, the pattern is familiar: spotters, cutouts, dead drops (or modern equivalents), disciplined comms, role specialization, and a willingness to absorb casualties while bleeding the stronger force slowly. What's unfolding in Minneapolis right now isn't "protest." It's low-level insurgency infrastructure, built by people who've clearly studied the playbook. Signal groups at 1,000-member cap per zone. Dedicated roles: mobile chasers, plate checkers logging vehicle data into shared databases, 24/7 dispatch nodes vectoring assets, SALUTE-style reporting (Size, Activity, Location, Unit, Time, Equipment) on suspected federal vehicles. Daily chat rotations and timed deletions to frustrate forensic recovery. Vetting processes for new joiners. Mutual aid from sympathetic locals (teachers providing cover, possible PD tip-offs on license plate lookups). Home-base coordination points. Rapid escalation from observation to physical obstruction—or worse. This isn't spontaneous outrage. This is C2 (command and control) with redundancy, OPSEC hygiene, and task organization that would make a SF team sergeant nod in recognition. Replace "ICE agents" with "occupying coalition forces" and the structure maps almost 1:1 to early-stage urban cells we hunted in the mid-2000s. The most sobering part? It's domestic. Funded, trained (somewhere), and directed by people who live in the same country they're trying to paralyze law enforcement in. When your own citizens build and operate this level of parallel intelligence and rapid-response network against federal officers—complete with doxxing, vehicle pursuits, and harassment that's already turned lethal—you're no longer dealing with civil disobedience. You're facing a distributed resistance that's learned the lessons of successful insurgencies: stay below the kinetic threshold most of the time, force over-reaction when possible, maintain popular support through narrative, and never present a single center of gravity. I spent years training partner forces to dismantle exactly this kind of apparatus. Now pieces of it are standing up in American cities, enabled by elements of local government and civil society. That should keep every thinking American awake at night. Not because I want escalation. But because history shows these things don't de-escalate on their own once the infrastructure exists and the cadre believe they're winning the information war. We either recognize what we're actually looking at—or we pretend it's still just "activism" until the structures harden and spread. Your call, America. But from where I sit, this isn't January 2026 politics anymore. It's phase one of something we've spent decades trying to keep off our own soil.

As a former Special Forces Warrant Officer with multiple rotations running counterinsurgency ops—both hunting insurgents and trying to separate them from sympathetic populations—I’ve seen organized resistance up close. From Anbar to Helmand, the pattern is familiar: spotters,… — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) January 25, 2026

Meanwhile, they're back at it...

🚨💬 SIGNAL GATE:



They’re back at it. Here are screenshots from moments ago pic.twitter.com/432zgN3KZR — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 26, 2026

Well, well, well ...

The Signal groups use Sign Up genius.



Their terms of service prohibit usage for illegal activities. @libsoftiktok can we get a campaign going? pic.twitter.com/DTw20DMIHK — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 26, 2026

The key informational gap citizen journalists face is who exactly is providing the organizational know-how required to coordinate these operations across Minneapolis via encrypted messaging platforms. There are reports that Antifa, government officials, gang members, journalists, and others were in the group, but the structure observed is well-disciplined, scalable, and purpose-built to disrupt federal deportation operations. We've told readers that Minneapolis has been a testbed for revolution, with tactics likely to be deployed across sanctuary cities nationwide.

This suggests involvement by socialist or Marxist-aligned NGOs, raising another question about the origin of their training. One plausible origin is Cuba, as outlined in earlier reporting:

And this:

DataRepublican writes, "SIGNALGATE Donor List Available for Download; Politicians and Foreign Leadership Confirmed?"

🚨💵 BREAKING: SIGNALGATE DONORS LIST AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD; POLITICIANS + FOREIGN LEADERSHIP CONFIRMED?



In one of the files revealed by @camhigby , a resources file directs people with money to a website, Stand with Minnesota, which in turns directs donors to a campaign ran by… pic.twitter.com/5CDhWxRKhk — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 26, 2026

If this movement is assessed as a communist revolutionary effort, and if the seasoned special forces expert is viewing it as more of a "low-level insurgency", then the current characterization as a civil rights protest or democratic activism is a misdiagnosis of the actual threat - one that we've labeled is a color-revolution-style operation being waged from the left-wing NGO sphere against President Trump.

The big question is why mainstream Democratic leaders have remained largely silent as left-wing revolutionaries operate within their party under the guise of "democracy" or whatever the most trending cause is. The mobilizing narrative has shifted repeatedly, from George Floyd to pro-Palestinian activism, and now to anti-ICE. Just wait until spring; the revolutionaries want chaos - and Democrats are completely fine with this.

Remember what retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn stated in late November:

