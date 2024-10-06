"Hunger Games $hit": DHS Head Mayorkas Shops In Georgetown While Katrina-Like Disaster Unfolds In North Carolina 

A massive shitstorm has erupted for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after he told reporters last week that FEMA "does not have the funds" for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, reports suggest the agency's resources were depleted to address Biden-Harris' open southern border policies that facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen.

On Sunday morning, the latest power data for the US Southeast region showed that across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georiga, more than 400,000 customers are without power.

Rescue operations in western North Carolina are continuing amid reports that FEMA hindered private citizens from flying aircraft and other ground-based operations to bring in supplies or conduct rescue operations. It's just been an epic mess by the federal government.

There are at least 227 deaths across six states after Hurricane Helene wiped entire towns off the face of the map in western North Carolina...

DEVASTATING to see the damage that Hurricane Helena brought to NC and places like @ChimneyRock . We distributed food and medical products and helped our friend Chris set up a generator for the restaurant at Cimbey rock .

... DHS Mayorkas, impeached once for sparking the southern border crisis, ...

... was spotted at a luxury clothing shop in Georgetown on Saturday afternoon by one journo from Washington Free Beacon.

"... the Washington Free Beacon strolling through the mens section of Sid Mashburn, a high-end menswear store, surrounded by security. He appeared to purchase some items at the store, where suit jackets go for as much as three thousand dollars."

It appears Mayorkas wasn't in the emergency control room on Saturday, directing staff to address the twin crises unfolding across the nation. If that's weather-related disasters (and a looming one for next week) or migrant crisis blowing up for the Biden-Harris team, Mayorkas was out shopping for luxury clothes.

"He's shopping for fancy clothes while people are suffering from hurricane damage. This is some Hunger Games shit," Elon Musk wrote on X while commenting on Washington Free Beacon's Joe Gabriel Simonson's X post, who first published the image of the DHS head walking around the luxury shop with a bag of high-end designer shirts.

The Katrina-like disaster unfolding for Democrats exposed a stark reality, just 29 days before the presidential elections, how Biden-Harris prioritized non-citizens over citizens.