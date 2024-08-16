ICE Agents Arrest Illegal Alien Serial Killer Wanted For 23 Murders In Peru After Biden-Harris Released Him In US

Vice President Kamala Harris is a far-left radical with soft-on-crime policies who has supported open southern borders while failing the nation in her role as 'Border Czar.' Under her watch, millions of illegal aliens flooded the country, including criminals on the FBI's terror watch list. Her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), is another leftist radical. He participated in a 2018 "Abolish ICE" protest while she has pushed hard over the years to reduce funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

🚨 REMINDER: Kamala Harris literally wants to open up the border and ABOLISH Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)



She’s WORSE than Biden on illegals pic.twitter.com/VlWAf7ptEV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2024

Tim Walz marched in an "Abolish ICE" protest in Minneapolis on June 30, 2018 https://t.co/Vi0ABaWsSa pic.twitter.com/YD7YenZbEz — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) August 9, 2024

Not only does Kamala Harris want to ABOLISH ICE, she compared ICE to the KKK.



The very people Kamala Harris wants to villainize just took a MONSTER off of the streets. pic.twitter.com/mn5NcT3NZW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 15, 2024

Earlier this week, the far-left Harris-Walz ticket pushed for broad amnesty for illegal aliens with hopes these unvetted folks will become future Democrat voters. Biden-Harris' failed border policies unleashed the most massive illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen....

In recent weeks, Harris' campaign has been trying to distance the VP from her failures as Border Czar, calling for more funding for border security operations because if Americans care about two policies this election season, it's inflation and the border.

The consequences of failed border policies are becoming more alarming by the week.

On Monday, Fox News' Bill Melugin wrote on X that ICE's press releases on illegal alien arrests "will make your head spin."

Strongly recommend looking at the press releases page for ICE each day. Nonstop arrests of egregious foreign criminals the agency has to track down after they are caught & released at the border under the Biden/Harris admin. It’ll make your head spin. https://t.co/9FrZIVOeXf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 12, 2024

Fast forward to the end of the week, Melugin reported ICE agents arrested an illegal alien gang leader in New York who was wanted for 23 murders in Peru.

Here's more from the Fox News reporter:

ICE Buffalo arrested a Peruvian gang leader yesterday who is wanted for 23 murders in Peru & was caught and released at the US border in May. Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, leader of "Los Killers", was arrested by ICE in Endicott, NY, about 145 miles northwest of NYC. ICE tells FOX Torres-Navarro was caught by Border Patrol on May 16th near Roma, TX in the Rio Grande Valley, but was released into the US with a Notice to Appear. It took almost two months before federal authorities learned he was wanted in Peru for nearly two dozen murders. After being informed, Buffalo based ICE deportation officers found and arrested him yesterday. He is now in ICE detention.

BREAKING: ICE Buffalo arrested a Peruvian gang leader yesterday who is wanted for 23 murders in Peru & was caught and released at the U.S. border in May. Gianfranco Torres-Navarro, leader of “Los Killers”, was arrested by ICE in Endicott, NY, about 145 miles northwest of NYC.… pic.twitter.com/9RzfaggX29 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 15, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote on X, "It should alarm every American that a Peruvian gang leader, who has murdered 23 people, crossed our border and was released into the country," adding, "The Biden-Harris Administration's open border policies are terrorizing our communities."

It should alarm every American that a Peruvian gang leader, who has murdered 23 people, crossed our border and was released into the country.



The Biden-Harris Administration’s open border policies are terrorizing our communities.https://t.co/3XjxTO3183 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) August 15, 2024

The 38-year-old Peruvian gang leader was freely roaming the streets of America, a direct consequence of the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open border policies. Fortunately, ICE agents arrested him—an agency that, as mentioned earlier, Harris and Walz have shown a desire to weaken or dismantle to some extent.

Just days ago, the NYPost reported...

NYC migrants allegedly raped woman at knifepoint in Coney Island: police sources https://t.co/YzHZ197JOl pic.twitter.com/hLFj3ealKG — New York Post (@nypost) August 12, 2024

Some of ICE's latest arrest headlines:

ERO Boston arrests Colombian national convicted locally of domestic assault

ERO Boston arrests Haitian national accused of raping child in Massachusetts migrant shelter

ERO Baltimore arrests Guatemalan national convicted of rape in Maryland

ERO Boston arrests Dominican national charged with fentanyl trafficking in Rhode Island

ERO New York City arrests Honduran national charged with carjacking and convicted of assault

ERO Boston arrests Guatemalan national charged with sex crime against Rhode Island minor

ERO Boston arrests Ecuadorian national charged locally with kidnapping, rape , assault

Mexican noncitizen sex offender convicted of unlawful re-entry into US following ERO Boston arrest

ERO Baltimore arrests Colombian gang leader wanted for homicide, arms trafficking, aggravated theft

Here's what X users are saying about the illegal alien invasion under VP Harris' watch:

Make this monster the poster boy of the DNC in Chicago next week.

When is the Peruvian Gang Leaders for Kamala Zoom call? — Albert Latham (@albert1776) August 15, 2024

This speaks to how incredibly weak our border policies have been under the Biden Harris administration. Criminals have flooded American streets because they were invited into the country with expenses paid. Every crime they commit is sponsored by Kamala Harris. — Joseph Trimmer (@JosephTrimmer_) August 15, 2024

Another friend of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@_BruceBane) August 15, 2024

Trump was right.

"They are emptying their prisons into our country" -Trump — Tradwife Tina (@pieceofmymynd) August 15, 2024

