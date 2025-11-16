ICE & Border Patrol Begin Sweeping Deportation Raids On Criminal Illegals In Charlotte

Federal officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) carried out large-scale raids across Charlotte on Saturday as part of President Trump's push to deport criminal illegal aliens.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Mecklenburg County Board Chair Mark Jerrell, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board member Stephanie Sneed wrote in a statement that they will "protect the rights of all people who call Charlotte and Mecklenburg County home."

What they really mean is to protect illegal aliens at all costs. Why? Because illegals are politically valuable, both as a future voting bloc and as a demographic booster for the next Census, which directly benefits the Democratic Party, now taken over by far-left DSA-ers.

JUST IN: Charlotte Mayor, Chair of the Board of Commissioners, and Education Board member issue a statement vowing to protect illegals amid ICE operations.



They also confirm that local police WILL NOT cooperate with ICE.



They’re prioritizing foreign criminals over American… pic.twitter.com/QpQDRKrUl6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 16, 2025

“Americans should be able to live without fear of violent criminal illegal aliens hurting them, their families, or their neighbors,” Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a press statement on Saturday.

“We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed.”

Oh yeah baby! It's about to get real in Charlotte, NC. All you illegal aliens in Charlotte better get on that CBP Home app and start self-deporting. pic.twitter.com/2HZ0j8FjGG — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 15, 2025

City and county officials have criticized the enhanced federal immigration enforcement operations.

“The expected ... operations are causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty in our community as recent operations in other cities have resulted in people without criminal records being detained and violent protests being the result of unwarranted actions,” read a Saturday statement prepared by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners Chair Mark Jerrell, and Charlotte-Mecklenberg Education Board Chair Stephanie Sneed.

Lyles, Jerrell, and Sneed went on to state that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department doesn’t assist with federal immigration enforcement operations.

Lastly, the city and county officials called on those considering protesting to remain peaceful.

“We do not want to see violence like many witnessed in other cities. We can stand up for what we believe in without resorting to violence,” the statement reads.

Let's not forget unhinged Mayor Vi Lyles faced backlash after calling for "compassion" toward the violent madman accused of slaughtering Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on the city's light rail.

Deadly stabbing on NC train Aug. 22, 2025 (WCNC:Charlotte Area Transit System per CNN Newsource)

Meanwhile...

North Carolina: ICE has arrived to save another city from foreign criminals.

Juan Arias, who was a Colombian-born ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT and came to America as a child. He later qualified for DACA IN 2011 under Obama he is now the 1st Homosexual CITY COUNCILMAN in Charlotte, NC.… pic.twitter.com/N110k8KgHT — hernando arce (@hernandoarce) November 15, 2025

Fun facts about the area: Approximately 58,000 illegals are living in Mecklenburg County, and an estimated 325,000 in North Carolina (data found here).

X user Cynical Publius has three suggestions for the White House that would end the nation-killing rule Democrats and their globalist allies have imposed, a sinister rule marked not only by an open-border invasion of tens of millions of illegals designed to disenfranchise native-born voters, but also by an invisible insurrection carried out through color-revolution-style operations against Trump and 'America First' via a dark web of nonprofits...

The Democrat Party as we know it today would cease to exist if the following three measures were implemented: Nationwide voter ID with in-person, same-day voting except for true absentee situations. End tax exempt status for ALL 501(c)(X)s (even religious, because if we leave that they will abuse it). Continue Trump's enforcement of existing immigration laws until we have rolled back all damage done over the last ten years.

The Democrat Party as we know it today would cease to exist if the following three measures were implemented:



1. Nation-wide voter ID with in-person, same-day voting except for true absentee situations.



2. End tax exempt status for ALL 501(c)(X)s (even religious, because if… pic.twitter.com/tnxyETJh5t — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 9, 2025

Related:

The illegal-alien invasion facilitated by Democrats and their globalist allies shows no respect for borders or the rule of law. And without the rule of law, there is no country. All indications now point to a rise in deportations.