ICE Headlines Are Wake-Up Call: Nation Sleepwalking Into Migrant Crisis Storm

The radical progressive Biden-Harris-Mayorkas trio are destroying American sovereignty and endangering the lives of law-abiding citizens as armed Venezuelan prison gangs with AR-style rifles and pistols run amok in the northern Denver suburb of Aurora and other sanctuary cities run by far-left Democrats. We learned this week that migrant gangs were beginning to target critical energy infrastructure in West Texas.

Since January 2021, the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas trio destroyed whatever border security the Trump administration built and facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen, flooding cities and counties with millions of unvetted migrants, some of which have been confirmed as criminals and terrorists.

The breadth and depth of the continuing damage are only beginning to be realized as once-peaceful neighborhoods across the US, from New York City to Chicago to Denver to some West Coast cities, are plagued with migrant crime. Some municipalities are being overrun by illegal aliens as local resources are drained.

Just chaos.

NEW: There is now no doubt violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua at one point terrorized entire apartment complexes in the Denver Metro area.

A particularly alarming issue is in the Permian Basin, America's top oil-producing region, is now under threat from migrant gangs. This indicates that the nation's critical energy infrastructure is at risk.

What we've also told readers this week - is that law-abiding Americans must be made aware of the cities, counties, and states that have laws, ordinances, and policies that obstruct immigration enforcement and shield illegal alien criminals from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This is because these areas are increasingly becoming too dangerous - or perhaps 'no go' zones, with armed migrant criminals running amok. Aurora is a prime example.

It will not matter who wins the election. The flood of illegals have a purpose in the overall plan that has been unfolding. Chaos as far and wide as possible.

The latest headlines from ICE's website are a major wakeup call this nation is sleepwalking into disaster:

All of this chaos unfolding is the direct consequence of Biden-Harris-Mayorkas importing the third world into the first world.