"Incandescent Rage": Far-Left Nonprofit Head Furious Over Democrats Caving To Trump And Ending Shutdown

Ahead of the Democratic Party's government shutdown, the billionaire-funded, far-left activist group Indivisible - the nonprofit partially responsible for color-revolution-style operations aimed at derailing President Trump and the America First agenda at every turn - posted a frantic call to action on its website, urging its white liberal boomer supporters to pressure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democratic senators to hold the line and not cave to President Trump.

After the record-breaking 43-day government shutdown, Democrats embarrassingly caved to President Trump, and the government reopened on Wednesday.

Shortly after the Democrats caved, the unhinged millennial founder of Indivisible, Ezra Levin, joined leftist white boomer journalist Jennifer Rubin in a video conversation to express his profound frustration and "incandescent rage" over the Democratic Party's capitulation to Trump.

Levin described it as a complete surrender that caused unnecessary pain without gaining meaningful concessions.

To note: Democrats tried to divert attention from their shutdown failure by releasing Epstein emails on the same day President Trump reopened the government. The email dump backfired on the party of far-left radicals.

The millennial activist expressed to Rubin about the urgent need for strong party reforms through primaries (particularly targeting Chuck Schumer).

The overall tone of the conversation, highly critical of Democratic capitulation, highlights how the woke party is absolutely rudderless.

New leadership?

