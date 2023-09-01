Indeed Out-Wokes Corporate America With $10,000 Relocation Checks For Trans Employees

Austin-based online job search platform, "Indeed," aims to 'out woke' corporate America by offering transgender employees or those with transgender children a $10,000 relocation payment. Both Bloomberg and Axios confirmed the relocation payment program.

Before we discuss relocation payments, it's important to note that Indeed proudly states on its website that it had the wokest corporate policies in America in 2018. It said its 2018 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, score "received a perfect score of 100 percent."

For some context, CEI is administered by the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ political lobbying group in the world. HRC has received millions of dollars in funding from George Soros' Open Society Foundation.

Indeed's executives appear to have one objective in mind: rank the highest on the CEI index this year (we all remember earlier this year what happened to Bud Light when they tried that on TikTok). One way execs are attempting to achieve a high score is to offer a relocation program to trans workers, cutting them a $10,000 check to cover 'travel-related expenses' out of conservative states (or areas where they don't feel comfortable) to safer grounds.

"While Indeed introduced the program to its employees in July, until now, the company has not discussed it publicly," Bloomberg said.

Indeed provided further details about the program to Axios:

It's for US-based employees and immediate family members who seek gender-affirming care and live in a location where state laws or government-issued directives criminalize or restrict access to such medical care.

It also applies to those who live in places that attempt to restrict support for children who are gender non-conforming, transgender or non-binary.

Eligible employees will receive approval to relocate to a state or jurisdiction where they will be able to access the care and support they need, as well as a $10,000 flat-rate benefit to support their relocation expenses.

None of this comes as a surprise given Indeed's mission since 2018 has been to 'out woke' corporate America in its pursuit of a high CEI score. But why?

Some netizens were confused by Indeed's move considering the Bud Light backlash earlier this year after a white privileged liberal executive believed the brewer was time for a change. However, its customer base thought otherwise, nuking the beer as demand has since crashed.

"Kinda weird that companies never did stuff like this for black people or disabled people," one netizen asked.

Another asked, "Does Indeed offer any relocation money for women who live in particularly misogynistic states? Of course not. "

Someone else pointed out:

We wonder if Indeed will have an increase in the number of trans workers trying to capitalize on the free money.