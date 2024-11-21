Indiana AG Opens "Human Labor Trafficking" Probe At Tyson Meat Factory 

One week after our viral "Dear Border Czar: This Nonprofit Boasts A List Of 400 Companies That Employ Migrants" note revealed the Tent Partnership for Refugees, an open border aligned nonprofit, funded by a Turkish billionaire who was a mega supporter of Kamala Harris, funneled migrants into factories via a complex network of settlement agencies, staffing agencies, and other nonprofits...

... Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita released a statement Wednseday, indicating his office has sent a civil investigative demand (CID) to Tyson Foods' meat factory in Logansport, Indiana, seeking information about human labor trafficking.

When you have an open border and an influx of people coming over illegally by the millions, we can't have companies incentivizing this criminal behavior by offering jobs for cheap labor. It's not fair to those looking for employment or to our law enforcement, local hospitals and… pic.twitter.com/M4NwW7bPIk — AG Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) November 20, 2024

Rokita's office stated, "Tyson Foods may be in possession, custody, or control of documentary materials or may have knowledge of facts that are relevant to an investigation being conducted concerning human labor trafficking and indecent nuisances ."

Here's where things get very interesting...

Attorney General Rokita announced he sent CIDs to Cass County Health Department, Logansport Community School Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Tent Partnership for Refugees, God is Good, and Jackson County Industrial Development Corp. over this same growing issue.

On October 10, we first commented on the Tyson meatpacking plant in Logansport.

The investigation is focused on the complex web of nonprofits, "refugee resettlement" organizations, and employers like Tyson Foods...

We first revealed Tent's questionable activity in funneling migrants into corporations as early as Much in a note titled "How Shadowy Network Of NGOs Supplies Mega-Corporations With Migrants To Exploit Cheap Labor."

What's very clear is that migrants did not aimlessly walk across Biden-Harris' wide-open southern border and then find instant job placements that displaced and replaced blue-collar native-born workers. There is a massive NGO network, internationally and domestically, that channels unvetted migrants from foreign lands into US factories.

Last week, incoming "border czar," Tom Homan, told "Fox & Friends" hosts, "Public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority...they pose the most danger to this country."

Homan said, "Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites..."

Homan's team will have a field day with Tent's list of 400 companies that used their services to source low-cost, cheap migrants instead of holding job fairs for US citizens.

Tyson Foods must respond to the CID by December 4, 2024.

Lining America's food supply chain with unvetted migrants raises significant national security concerns.