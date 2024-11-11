Trump Taps Former ICE Director Tom Homan As 'Border Czar'

President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Sunday night that he plans to appoint Tom Homan, who served as the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement between 2017 and 2018, as the next "border czar."

"I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ("The Border Czar"), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump continued, "I've known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin."

"Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job," Trump said.

In recent weeks, Homan gave one of the most based interviews on immigration to the far-left media outlet CBS News' 60 Minutes. When asked about the taxpayer cost of deporting millions of illegal aliens, he responded, "What price do you put on national security?"

Cecilia Vega asks: “Is there a way to carry out mass deportation without separating families?”



“Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” says Tom Homan, head of ICE during Trump’s family separation policy. https://t.co/If9G1sNEzj pic.twitter.com/TIWhi25Vdu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 28, 2024

At the Republican National Convention in July, Homan told Trump supporters: "I've got a message ... to all the illegal aliens in violation of federal law ... you better start packing now."

This is Tom Homan, President Trump's Border Czar. His message to all the illegals who crossed the border will give you goosebumps, "You better start packing now... cause you're going home."



And to the cartels, he said, "Trump will wipe you off the face of the Earth! YOU'RE… pic.twitter.com/ygZICaVVJb — George (@BehizyTweets) November 11, 2024

Homan recently torched far-left activist lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while on The Hill.

President Trump just put this man, Tom Homan, in charge of deportations. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/S5xYeV1Nmm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 11, 2024

While Homan secures the southern and northern borders and oversees the deportation of illegal aliens, there will be significant moves by the Trump administration to disrupt and destroy dark money financial and trade networks that have sparked the horrific 100,000 US drug death overdose crisis per year caused by fentanyl and other drugs - much of which starts as precursor chemicals shipped from China, cooked into fentanyl by Mexican cartels, then flooded in the Lower 48.

More on Trump's plan to eradicate Mexican cartels: "Show No Mercy": Trump's Campaign Pledge To Annihilate Mexican Cartels Goes Viral.

Make Law And Order Great Again.