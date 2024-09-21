"No Americans": Insider Of Alleged Trafficking Network Reveals How Migrants Ended Up At Charleroi, PA Factory

The story in Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, should not be about goat sacrifices and migrants eating cats and dogs. It's more sinister than that. It's about a much darker reality of an alleged large-scale human trafficking and labor exploitation network operated by mysterious staffing companies with dozens and dozens of passenger vans in what some have called "modern-day slavery." These migrants are shuttled around to factories, displacing native-born workers.

Let's start with a chronological recap of our coverage of Charleroi, which began just over a week ago (before Trump even mentioned the tiny manufacturing town).

Since then, the developments have been nothing short of explosive:

The new think tank America 2100 has been leading the effort behind the coverage of Charleroi, a town swamped by Haitians in just a short few years through what appears to be a shady State Department program called 'Temporary Protected Status.'

After the migrants are dumped into the US, there appears to be very little domestic oversight by the federal government, as these migrants are then possibly exploited and allegedly trafficked by staffing companies who skim off their wages.

Only three hours away in Springfield...

... ex-Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Nomani uncovered an alleged migrant trafficking empire...

❌ “King George" Ten and other slum landlords have Haitian immigrants pay to live in squalor in Springfield, in the shadow of @johnlegend Theater. See his $1.35M mansion in next tweet. A whistleblower inspected a "home" he rents to Haitians and said, "It has to be condemned."… pic.twitter.com/hH2CrYRvKo — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 18, 2024

See the $1.35 million mansion where “King George” Ten lives and parks his luxury cars off a golf course. His dad, Miguel Ten, told me he didn’t know his son had the nickname of “King George.” And he also said he would never be engaged in trafficking because of how he was… pic.twitter.com/2MhXSvzvx9 — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 18, 2024

In Charleroi, staffing companies run a complex network of nondescript vans that shuttle the migrants to and from their homes to a food packaging plant (Fourth Street Foods) in town.

Shorter version.

Incredible footage revealing an operation in Charleroi, PA where Haitians are being bussed to and from food factories operated by Fourth Street Foods.



It’s estimated that 90% of workers are now made up of Haitians.



Kamala imported 2,000 Haitians into this town of 4,000 people… pic.twitter.com/6KrjecNdmh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2024

In recent years, the head of one staffing company that controlled about "500 temporary workers [migrants] to a Charleroi-based meat packer" [Fourth Street Foods] hired a hitman to kill a human resources employee at the meat packing plant for alleged sabotage.

Via local paper Trib Live...

Peeling off the layers in Charleroi, which already sounds like it could be an epic thriller series on Netflix, America 2100 interviewed an ex-insider at one staffing agency that explained parts of the migrant trafficking scheme:

"Charleroi, PA has been overwhelmed by Haitian immigrants. Until now, nobody knew how they got here. Rick tells us he worked for the company importing the immigrants . He says they were hiring them illegally . "They didn't want no Americans, cuz they would have had to pay more."

Responding to America 2100, X user and resident of the town Andrew Armbruster, provided a whole lot of further insight into the staffing companies:

As a lifelong resident of Charleroi, I have witnessed the progression of this human smuggling racket. The past 3 years have seen the dominance of Haitian workers supplant the earlier versions. All the while driving more local townspeople away. — Andrew Armbruster (@andypa77) September 20, 2024

These early “Staffing Agencies” were operated like gangs moving around human cattle, and fighting turf wars complete with murder for hire and extortion. Now it’s much more streamlined and less violent on the surface at least. — Andrew Armbruster (@andypa77) September 20, 2024

Africans & Indonesians from Philadelphia working under the table because they could pay them less than local Americans. Not that locals weren’t willing to work, but the packing plants could pay much less for immigrant labor. Now I know why they always pay in $100 bills… — Andrew Armbruster (@andypa77) September 20, 2024

Armbruster even cited data that suggests the Haitians replacing native-born workers at the factories is part of the grand scheme dubbed 'great replacement' ... Also, these migrants will likely become future Democratic voters.

So this goes hand in hand with the recent federal jobs report that shows that in the last 12 months,

US born workers lost 1.3 million jobs

Foreign workers gained 1.2 million jobs

The great replacement on micro & macro levels — Andrew Armbruster (@andypa77) September 20, 2024

Bingo.

"Kamala's government works with NGOs who work with local corporations to carry out migrant takeovers of towns. That's how a small hamlet can become a refugee camp overnight. American citizens are dispossessed of the only home they've ever known. Is there a bigger scandal?" former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller wrote on X.

Kamala’s government works with NGOs who work with local corporations to carry out migrant takeovers of towns. That’s how a small hamlet can become a refugee camp overnight. American citizens are dispossessed of the only home they’ve ever known. Is there a bigger scandal? https://t.co/yARf5SmwHN — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 20, 2024

There's a very real possibility this alleged migrant trafficking network is happening nationwide.

US Map Shows Potential Areas Of Migrant 'Great Job Replacement' https://t.co/L0IfntWwmK — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 19, 2024

This is not 'America First' when the town of Charleroi has newly minted Western Union locations in mini-marts where the migrants are sending their monies overseas. The town is being mine stripped by foreign labor, displacing native-born workers because of affordability concerns, crime, and the chaos of importing the third world to the first world.

This is not America First - this is globalist open border corporate profits first.