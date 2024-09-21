print-icon
"No Americans": Insider Of Alleged Trafficking Network Reveals How Migrants Ended Up At Charleroi, PA Factory

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024 - 06:35 PM

The story in Springfield, Ohio, and Charleroi, Pennsylvania, should not be about goat sacrifices and migrants eating cats and dogs. It's more sinister than that. It's about a much darker reality of an alleged large-scale human trafficking and labor exploitation network operated by mysterious staffing companies with dozens and dozens of passenger vans in what some have called "modern-day slavery." These migrants are shuttled around to factories, displacing native-born workers. 

Let's start with a chronological recap of our coverage of Charleroi, which began just over a week ago (before Trump even mentioned the tiny manufacturing town).

Since then, the developments have been nothing short of explosive:

The new think tank America 2100 has been leading the effort behind the coverage of Charleroi, a town swamped by Haitians in just a short few years through what appears to be a shady State Department program called 'Temporary Protected Status.' 

After the migrants are dumped into the US, there appears to be very little domestic oversight by the federal government, as these migrants are then possibly exploited and allegedly trafficked by staffing companies who skim off their wages.

Only three hours away in Springfield... 

... ex-Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Nomani uncovered an alleged migrant trafficking empire...

In Charleroi, staffing companies run a complex network of nondescript vans that shuttle the migrants to and from their homes to a food packaging plant (Fourth Street Foods) in town.

Shorter version. 

In recent years, the head of one staffing company that controlled about "500 temporary workers [migrants] to a Charleroi-based meat packer" [Fourth Street Foods] hired a hitman to kill a human resources employee at the meat packing plant for alleged sabotage. 

Via local paper Trib Live... 

Peeling off the layers in Charleroi, which already sounds like it could be an epic thriller series on Netflix, America 2100 interviewed an ex-insider at one staffing agency that explained parts of the migrant trafficking scheme:

"Charleroi, PA has been overwhelmed by Haitian immigrants. Until now, nobody knew how they got here. Rick tells us he worked for the company importing the immigrants. He says they were hiring them illegally. "They didn't want no Americans, cuz they would have had to pay more."

Responding to America 2100, X user and resident of the town Andrew Armbruster, provided a whole lot of further insight into the staffing companies:

Armbruster even cited data that suggests the Haitians replacing native-born workers at the factories is part of the grand scheme dubbed 'great replacement' ... Also, these migrants will likely become future Democratic voters.  

Bingo. 

"Kamala's government works with NGOs who work with local corporations to carry out migrant takeovers of towns. That's how a small hamlet can become a refugee camp overnight. American citizens are dispossessed of the only home they've ever known. Is there a bigger scandal?" former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller wrote on X. 

There's a very real possibility this alleged migrant trafficking network is happening nationwide. 

This is not 'America First' when the town of Charleroi has newly minted Western Union locations in mini-marts where the migrants are sending their monies overseas. The town is being mine stripped by foreign labor, displacing native-born workers because of affordability concerns, crime, and the chaos of importing the third world to the first world.

This is not America First - this is globalist open border corporate profits first. 

