IRS Hits MyPillow With Five Audits: Mike Lindell

Last week we noted that MyPillow has been "crippled" by American Express, according to CEO Mike Lindell.

On Saturday, Lindell said that his company is now facing five IRS audits related to employees who worked remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It started in California. Now there's three other states that are coming at MyPillow. And Steve, it's disgusting," Lindell told Bannon on the "War Room" podcast.

"They just keep attacking. Now they're going after our employees. They made it very personal," he added.

Lindell says the audits are punishment for supporting President Donald Trump and claims that the 2020 US election were stolen.

"This is something that hasn't happened in 15 years, and all of a sudden there's 5 IRS audits against MyPillow in three different years," said Lindell, who's also facing a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems and anotehr from Smartmatic.

In July, MyPillow auctioned off equipment from its Minnesota pillow factory after the company lost more than $100 million in retail sales, Lindell said at the time.

"It was a massive, massive cancellation," said Lindell. "We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us."

The stores which dropped MyPillow products include;

Walmart

Bed Bath & Beyond

Slumberland Furniture

In response, Lindell auctioned off more than 850 pieces of 'surplus equipment' online, including sewing machines, industrial fabric spreaders, conveyor belts, electric forklifts, and more.

According to Lindell, the company is also subleasing some of its manufacturing space because the packaging for direct sales is different than what the company required when producing products for large retailers.

"We kind of needed a building and a half, but now with these moves we're making, we can get it down to our one building," he said.

"If the box stores ever came back we could have it if we needed it, but we don't need that," Lindell continued. "It affected a lot of things when you lose that big of a chunk [of revenue]."