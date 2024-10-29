Joe Rogan Addresses YouTube Censorship Concerns, Says Harris Interview Still Possible 

Former President Trump sat down with Joe Rogan for a three-hour interview on Friday. Several days later, the viral interview appears to have been censored on the video-sharing platform.

On early Tuesday morning, Rogan addressed censorship concerns by uploading the full video on X. He said, "Since there's an issue with searching for this episode on YouTube here is the full podcast with Trump."

Since there's an issue with searching for this episode on YouTube here is the full podcast with Trump pic.twitter.com/sl2GTUaWdE — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 29, 2024

A quick YouTube search for Rogan's interview with Trump does not yield results for the original video, suggesting that the platform may be suppressing it. The only way to watch the video is to go directly to Rogan's channel.

On X, David Heinemeier Hansson, CTO of software company Basecamp, wrote, "Tried to find the Rogan/Trump interview on YouTube but no matter what I search, it's not coming up. Would be beyond bonkers if they're actively trying to suppress it. Must be a glitch, right?"

Tried to find the Rogan/Trump interview on YouTube but no matter what I search, it's not coming up. Would be beyond bonkers if they're actively trying to suppress it. Must be a glitch, right? pic.twitter.com/BvpYzZTXWY — DHH (@dhh) October 28, 2024

Others had the same conclusion...

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: YouTube is actively suppressing the full Joe Rogan podcast with Donald Trump. It's being COMPLETELY buried when searched.



Please share this all over and test it for yourself. Hopefully @joerogan will see this and take action as he follows me here on X. pic.twitter.com/4S6UV0egDX — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) October 28, 2024

Google is 100% suppressing Rogan/Trump interview. They were doing 1M views/hour no way @WatchMojo clips with merely 400k views is first search result and the actual interview is nowhere to be found. Fucking shame @YouTube @joerogan @YouTubeCreators https://t.co/WKOtnothr4 — Alan (@bitforth) October 28, 2024

In days, the viral interview has garnered 37 million views and allowed the American people to hear the former president speak naturally without a teleprompter for three hours - and without any MSM edits.

Rogan noted on X, "Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being. I really hope we can make it happen."

Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just… — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 29, 2024

Meanwhile, if the suppression of the Rogan-Trump interview sounds wild, in MSM, there's a complete, full-blown panic meltdown underway.

Several major newspapers have rejected endorsing any political candidate, which has only sparked a shitstorm at The Washington Post, which for decades endorsed leftist candidates.

Jeff Bezos, the owner of WaPo, published an Op-Ed overnight explaining his decision not to endorse Harris because the paper faces "credibility concerns."

"Lack of credibility isn't unique to The Post. Our brethren newspapers have the same issue. And it's a problem not only for media, but also for the nation. Many people are turning to off-the-cuff podcasts, inaccurate social media posts and other unverified news sources, which can quickly spread misinformation and deepen divisions," Bezos said.

As a result, the censorship-industrial complex unleashed MSM, Media Matters, and others to go on the offensive this week as alternative news dominates.

It's not just NYT/Media Matters: Newsguard has also been mobilized.



The entire censorship-industrial complex is in full blown meltdown https://t.co/khxyaiR9Vy pic.twitter.com/kaXROnBh7z — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 29, 2024

And Washington elites are livid as this has happened.

Overton Window Shifts Towards Liberty https://t.co/C2o0gRvVz4 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 29, 2024

So, there's still a chance Harris will join Rogan on an interview.

Is this why?

Seems like it.