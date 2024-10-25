Watch: Trump And Rogan Have A Wild Interview

Former President Donald Trump appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast Friday, where they discussed a wide range of topics for three hours.

Watch:

Highlights:

Getting rid of income taxes:

JOE ROGAN: “Did you just float out the idea of getting rid of income taxes and replacing it with tariffs? — Were you serious about that?”



DONALD TRUMP: “Sure, why not?” pic.twitter.com/VGLbUdk8j8 — America (@america) October 26, 2024

Hoaxes perpetrated against Trump:

Trump and Rogan GO OFF on the corrupt mainstream media spreading hoaxes such as the bloodbath hoax, the very fine people hoax, and the Russiagate hoax: pic.twitter.com/qZJcZsf8oM — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 26, 2024

Why Democrats are in favor of illegal immigration:

Donald Trump on the reason why Democrats are in favor of illegal immigration: “They hate our country, they’re stupid, or they want to buy votes. It’s one of those three.” pic.twitter.com/c0RDSLNkWW — America (@america) October 26, 2024

Trump on bad White House hires:

🇺🇸 TRUMP: SOME OF MY ADVISORS TURNED OUT TO BE BULLIES AND IDIOTS



"It always comes back to the same answer.



The biggest mistake I made was I picked a few people I shouldn't have picked.



Neo-cons, or bad people, or disloyal people, a guy like Kelly who's a bit of a bully.… https://t.co/OBZTQgWXEp pic.twitter.com/X7ZQGVsqXN — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 26, 2024

Keeping Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas in check:

Trump says he kept Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas in check by threatening China's business interests in the US if they bought even one barrel of oil from Iran. pic.twitter.com/tlIl04yeMQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 26, 2024

The two discussed the horrible condition California is in thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom:

“How about just keep your fucking house clean.”



Joe Rogan and Donald Trump slam Gavin Newsom for “cleaning up” San Francisco for Xi Jinping. pic.twitter.com/Vne8bu4KLO — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 26, 2024

Trump on getting shot:

Trump shows off his bullet scar to Joe Rogan: “It makes me a tougher guy.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7sglMnHdog — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2024

Trump on Musk:

Donald Trump on Elon Musk: “That guy is such a great guy… Starlink… He got it for them so fast, saved so many lives.” pic.twitter.com/N1bSbjoXPS — America (@america) October 26, 2024

"Surreal" - On what it was like when Trump won the 1st time:

Donald Trump is a legend and a hero.



And if you don’t understand that, you are an idiot. pic.twitter.com/nHDrf2wUjY — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 26, 2024

"I want to be a whale psychiatrist" - Offshore windmills and how they affect whales:

TRUMP: "I want to be a whale psychiatrist."



Trump discusses offshore wind mills with Joe Rogan. pic.twitter.com/8T4NpIDA3T — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 26, 2024

"You've said a lot of wild shit!" - Why Trump became so popular:

.@joerogan explains to Trump why he started to get so much media attention: "People were tired of someone talking in this bullsh*t, preprepared politician lingo." pic.twitter.com/0Yh0hkeGZi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 26, 2024

Trump on Barron:

Trump says that Barron is helping him with youth outreach.



"So I have a son—he's very smart and tall. Barron. He knows all about you. He knows about guys I've never heard of...and I've gone up 30 points...with young people." pic.twitter.com/sl59wHiwfm — America 2100 (@America_2100) October 26, 2024

"Big pharma wasn't thrilled" - Trump on pressure not to work with RFK Jr.: