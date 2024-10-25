print-icon
print-icon

Watch: Trump And Rogan Have A Wild Interview

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Former President Donald Trump appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast Friday, where they discussed a wide range of topics for three hours.

Watch:

Highlights:

Getting rid of income taxes:

Hoaxes perpetrated against Trump:

Why Democrats are in favor of illegal immigration:

Trump on bad White House hires:

Keeping Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas in check:

The two discussed the horrible condition California is in thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Trump on getting shot:

Trump on Musk:

"Surreal" - On what it was like when Trump won the 1st time:

"I want to be a whale psychiatrist" - Offshore windmills and how they affect whales:

"You've said a lot of wild shit!" - Why Trump became so popular:

Trump on Barron:

"Big pharma wasn't thrilled" - Trump on pressure not to work with RFK Jr.:

0
Loading...