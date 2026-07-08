Leaked Memo Shows 'Pro-Cuba' NGO Network Preparing To Target ICE, US Bases, Federal Buildings

Independent Cuban news outlet ADN Cuba has revealed that a US-based Cuba solidarity coalition circulated a memo instructing far-left activists to prepare rapid-response protests at US federal buildings, military bases, recruitment centers, and ICE facilities in the event of a military confrontation between the US military and the communist regime in Havana.

🚨 PRIMERO EN ADN | Documentos revisados por ADN Cuba revelan un plan nacional de “respuesta rápida” distribuido por la Red Nacional sobre Cuba (NNOC), una coalición con vínculos documentados con el ICAP, para coordinar protestas contra oficinas de ICE, bases militares y… — ADNCuba - Noticias de Cuba (@CubaAdn) July 8, 2026

The National Network on Cuba (NNOC), a deliberately loose coalition that links 77 left-wing activist organizations, nonprofits, and campaigns while minimizing legal exposure and clear command structures, has recently begun distributing a document for far-left protesters described as a "National Rapid Response Plan."

The memo lays out a target list for NNOC's socialist- and communist aligned NGOs, directing organizers to mobilize against ICE facilities, US military bases, recruitment centers, and federal buildings within 24 hours of any US military escalation involving Cuba.

The document reads less like a typical protest statement and more like a pre-planned foreign subversion operation, with defined targets, response timelines, and coalition infrastructure designed to sow chaos deep within America .

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sanctioned the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, or ICAP, a Castro-era organization used to spread Marxist ideology abroad.

As we've pointed out before (see the report), ICAP sits at the center, functioning as a partner to NNOC. Think of NNOC as a pathway for foreign subversion operations to infiltrate US NGOs.

Take a look at NNOC's member organizations, and you might notice several socialist and communist-linked NGOs, including the Democratic Socialists of America, whose members have actively promoted "destroying America from within."

Frank, Aaron, Hank and Sam are Communist insurgents, radicalized marxist revolutionaries hiding behind personal ideologies to justfy their 1A expressions of the right to promote the insurrection of the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/XLzzjisOqd — AnimalFarm1945 (Moshe) (@Farm1945A) July 6, 2026

Here's more from ADN Cuba's report, which may help readers understand that some protests and riots on American streets are not always organic.

In some cases, they appear to be highly organized, built through NGO networks, pre-planned mobilization frameworks, activist coalitions, and potentially foreign-linked influence operations designed for unrest, chaos, and the ultimate destruction of the US:

The document not only identifies ICE offices as one of the main protest targets but also explicitly explains why. According to the plan, demonstrations at these facilities would allow to "connect Cuba solidarity to anti-ICE/immigrant defense work happening nationwide." This would not be the first time that organizations from the so-called "solidarity with Cuba" movement participate in such mobilizations. The No Kings protests, for example, is listed in the 2026 activity calendar of the Seattle Cuba Friendship Committee, one of the organizations linked to this network. The National Network on Cuba (NNOC), a coalition based in the United States that groups more than 70 organizations, has documented ties with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), a Cuban state body sanctioned by the United States in June 2026. On July 1, Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterized that organization as the main "influence and intelligence front" of the Cuban regime and warned that those who maintain ties or conduct transactions with it could face sanctions, legal proceedings, or deportation. The document also recommends that organizers use a military facility locator developed by Black Alliance for Peace to identify bases and other military infrastructure targets in their respective communities. It also includes a "power mapping" guide, a methodology for organizing aimed at identifying unions, community organizations, and potential allies in each locality to enhance the campaign's mobilization capacity. As an additional objective, the NNOC plan recommends organizing actions in sports stadiums during high-visibility events, in order to maximize the public impact of the protests. The strategy was publicly promoted by Onyesonwu Chatoyer, co-chair of the National Network on Cuba (NNOC), a member of the National Coordinating Committee of the Venceremos Brigade and a member of the Central Committee of the All-African People's Revolutionary Party (A-APRP). In a video broadcast by the organization on June 12, Chatoyer stated that the network had approved the "national rapid response plan" during its spring meeting held in late May. "Across the United States, NNOC organizations are organizing rapid responses in the event of a military attack by the United States on Cuba," she noted. Beyond defining the places of protest, the plan establishes a uniform timeline for the entire country. If a military action occurs before 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), demonstrations would begin that same day at 6:00 p.m. local time in each city. If the triggering incident occurs after that time, protests would be held the following day. The objective, according to the document, is to facilitate simultaneous mobilization across multiple time zones. The rapid response plan does not appear in isolation. It is part of the No War on Cuba Campaign Toolkit, a package of materials designed to coordinate communication, political training, and mobilization among organizations affiliated with the National Network on Cuba (NNOC). The toolkit includes template resolutions for city councils and unions, signature gathering campaigns, graphics materials, "power mapping" guides to identify local allies, social media resources, and political training content. It also promotes international days of action and support campaigns for Cuba. The materials present a narrative aligned with the official position of the Cuban government. They include references to the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), videos from Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, and campaigns to promote the lifting of U.S. sanctions and the exclusion of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The call coincides with the anniversary of the 11J protests While human rights organizations commemorate the fifth anniversary of the protests on July 11, 2021—the largest anti-government demonstrations recorded in Cuba since 1959 and after which more than a thousand people remain imprisoned for political reasons, according to human rights organizations—several groups affiliated with the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) are promoting activities in favor of the Cuban regime for the same date. These include the event "No War on Cuba," organized by the Bay Area Cuba Solidarity Network in Berkeley, California, with the announced participation of Cuba's deputy ambassador to the United States, Tanieris Diéguez, and the embassy's second secretary, Gabriela González. The call is also promoted by the anti-imperialism committee of the East Bay Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) chapter. Actions promoted by the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) occur in a context marked by the ongoing repression on the island. According to the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH), the Cuban regime committed 1,949 repressive actions against citizens during the first half of 2026, while over 1,000 political prisoners remain incarcerated, according to human rights organizations. . . . Together, the "Rapid Response" plan and the No War on Cuba Campaign Toolkit offer a rare glimpse into the organizational structure that the NNOC aims to activate to support the Cuban regime's position in the event of a potential U.S. military intervention in Cuba. The documents illustrate how the network seeks to coordinate protests, communication campaigns, coalition building, and synchronized actions in various U.S. cities.

Related:

With DSA connected to NNOC and ICAP, it only now makes sense why Mark Penn, the former chief White House pollster and strategic advisor to President Bill Clinton for six years, used a Wall Street Journal op-ed titled "The Socialist Threat Is Real" to warn that far-left radicals are hijacking the Democratic Party on Tuesday.

Penn called for "Lawmakers, law-enforcement agencies and journalists should investigate the DSA to see if it is being funded by foreign governments and interests."

In the DSA's own words, it is a "partner" of ICAP, a US-sanctioned Cuban state entity.

That should help explain why the DSA's rhetoric so often veers from anti-Trump to outright anti-American.