Left Livid Over Trump Ally Efforts To Eliminate Anti-White Policies

With Donald Trump's popularity growing among black and latino voters, it's only natural to assume that a revived effort to paint him as a racist would follow.

In a Monday 'exclusive' report, Axios is absolutely beside themselves, writing "Trump allies plot anti-racism protections — for white people" (emphasis ours).

There's a plot afoot!

Trump's Justice Department would push to eliminate or upend programs in government and corporate America that are designed to counter racism that has favored whites.

Does racism still favor whites? Last we checked, white people, particularly white men - who 'toxically mansplain' everything, are the scourge of the universe.

Oh.

Anyhow, Axios has presented quite the narrative; the Trump campaign's longstanding promise to eliminate Biden DEI initatives + efforts by Trump allies to legally combat anti-white racism "with the Supreme Court's turn to the right" = racism.

First, here's what Trump said last year:

"Every institution in America is under attack from this Marxist concept of 'equity,'" adding "I will get this extremism out of the White House, out of the military, out of the Justice Department, and out of our government."

Trump campaign spox Steven Cheung told Axios: "As President Trump has said, all staff, offices, and initiatives connected to Biden's un-American policy will be immediately terminated," adding "President Trump is committed to weeding out discriminatory programs and racist ideology across the federal government."

This is apparently a very bad thing.

Longtime aides and allies preparing for a potential second Trump administration have been laying legal groundwork with a flurry of lawsuits and legal complaints — some of which have been successful. A central vehicle for the effort has been America First Legal, founded by former Trump aide Stephen Miller, who has called the group conservatives' "long-awaited answer to the ACLU." America First cited the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in February in a lawsuit against CBS and Paramount Global for what the group argued was discrimination against a white, straight man who was a writer for the show "Seal Team" in 2017. -Axios

Axios then picks what we can assume they consider to be the most racist example - the February filing of a civil rights complaint against the NFL over the "Rooney Rule," which America First says violates "Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and engaging in race and sex discrimination," as the purpose of the 2003 rule was "increas[ing] the number of minorities hired in head coach, general manager, and executive positions," to address "the historically low number of minorities in head coaching positions."

The Rooney Rule has been amended several times since its adoption and now requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach and general manager vacancies, at least one external minority for a coordinator job, and at least one minority and/or female candidate for senior level positions, such as club president and senior executives. Effectively, in the twenty years that the Rooney Rule has been in existence, all it has done – according to minority interviewees for head coaching positions and the former head of the NFL Players Association DeMaurice Smith – is result in member clubs engaging in sham interviews with minority candidates solely to check the Rooney Rule box. Given the limited timeframe to hire executives and coaches after the season, this results in fewer opportunities for similarly situated, well-qualified candidates who are not minorities. -America First Legal

Meanwhile, Axios notes that the Heritage Foundation's "well-funded "Project 2025"" is "preparing for a future Trump Justice Department to implement — or challenge — policies on a broader scale."

Part of the plan, written by former Trump DOJ official and America First's general counsel Gene Hamilton, argues that "advancing the interests of certain segments of American society ... comes at the expense of other Americans — and in nearly all cases violates longstanding federal law."

Efforts to combat anti-white racism have been successful, because of, recall, the Supreme Court's "turn to the right" - so extra racist.

In 2021, a federal judge blocked a $4 billion program to help Black farmers.

Earlier this month, another federal judge ruled that the Commerce Department's Minority Business Development Agency was discriminating against white people and that the program had to be open to everyone. -Axios

Heaven forbid people be judged by the content of their character.

Who do they think they're fooling? Oh right.

Nah, they want to *expand it to* not focus on.



If you want a functional society, it should be illegal to discriminate against *any* skin color - including Whites.



Nice propaganda tho! — GEO (@PrepAccordingly) April 1, 2024

If you're confused, look at how universities changed the 'DEI' admissions policies to discriminate against Asians once the Woke left realized it's not a "victim" class that needs socialist graft because they are achieving the American Dream through hard work and opportunity. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 1, 2024

Your “EXCLUSIVE” actually talks about implementing a merit based system without regards to race. That’s a good thing. Nice April Fools’ Day post though. — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) April 1, 2024