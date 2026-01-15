Left-Wing Chaos Continues In Minneapolis As Federal Vehicles Looted

The killing of the left-wing activist (legal observer) by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has become the catalyst that Democratic Party-aligned dark-money-funded NGOs and militant far-left groups have been waiting for to spark street chaos, hoping to shift public sentiment toward defunding ICE. This is an informational war that Democrats are seeking to win, and in doing so, they need riots - think of it as “George Floyd 2.0" ...

🚨Pics from North Minneapolis last night where rioters destroyed federal vehicles and stole firearms, ammunition and sensitive documents inside. All captured on livestreams. pic.twitter.com/uV3tNYEh70 — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) January 15, 2026

Overnight, social unrest emerged in the seemingly lawless sanctuary city of Minneapolis when street protests by left-wing groups quickly accelerated into riots and looting of at least one federal vehicle that had a long rifle and ammunition inside.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis rioters successfully BROKE OPEN a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and STOLE A RIFLE and ammunition before fleeing



I captured the thief’s face and license plate on the getaway vehicle.



PLEASE SHARE and HELP IDENTIFY this POS.



I have forwarded this… pic.twitter.com/7rwfIsN7v6 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: MULTIPLE ICE and FBI vehicles have been DESTROYED and LOOTED by rioters in Minneapolis after federal agents were forced to abandon them



Agents gear, laptops, and personal information now LITTERS the street



THIS IS ABSOLUTE ANARCHY



INSURRECTION ACT NOW! pic.twitter.com/MZV9Y2J4M1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

WATCH: Rioters are trying to open locked chests from the trunks of law enforcement vehicles pic.twitter.com/46DO7ciXbS — Human Events (@HumanEvents) January 15, 2026

More footage:

🚨 🇺🇸 ANTIFA TAGS ICE VEHICLE: “ONLY GOOD AGENT IS A DEAD ONE”



Yes… that’s what someone spray-painted on an ICE car in Minneapolis last night.



Say what you want about ICE, but straight-up calling for agents to be killed? That’s full-blown unhinged.



And of course, not a peep… pic.twitter.com/22Kul5TqjC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 15, 2026

BREAKING:



Riots erupts in Minneapolis with crowds attacking ICE agents after an ICE agent shot an illegal migrant from Venezuela in the leg.



The illegal migrant and two other men attacked the ICE officer while he was trying to detain the Venezuelan. pic.twitter.com/lq3rzysFFz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 15, 2026

🚨 BREAKING:



Another ICE shooting JUST happened.



ICE murdered an American civilian during an anti-ICE protest. They opened fire on him as he was running away into his home and KILLED him.



A pregnant woman and kids were in the home.



A full-on RIOT is happening in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/lPOxKVQpGx — Jvnior (@Jvnior) January 15, 2026

Instead of demanding that criminal illegal aliens leave, Democrats who run the metro area have posted on the city's official X account, demanding that ICE agents leave the town.

In a separate incident, Homeland Security said an ICE agent shot an illegal in the leg after the "subject began to resist and violently assault the officer." Then the agency said the officer was "ambushed and attacked by two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick... "

At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022.



In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026

The origin of the chaos is mostly manufactured and began hours after the legal observer was shot and killed last Wednesday:

Democrats are using the manufactured chaos, think of it as George Floyd 2.0, in an attempt to sway public opinion polls about Trump’s deportation policies. As Trump strips power from Democrats and the party’s unhinged left watches its illegal alien voter bloc get deported, those with their backs against the wall increasingly see violence as the only remaining option. Just wait until spring.