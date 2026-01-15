Left-Wing Chaos Continues In Minneapolis As Federal Vehicles Looted
The killing of the left-wing activist (legal observer) by an ICE agent in Minneapolis has become the catalyst that Democratic Party-aligned dark-money-funded NGOs and militant far-left groups have been waiting for to spark street chaos, hoping to shift public sentiment toward defunding ICE. This is an informational war that Democrats are seeking to win, and in doing so, they need riots - think of it as “George Floyd 2.0" ...
🚨Pics from North Minneapolis last night where rioters destroyed federal vehicles and stole firearms, ammunition and sensitive documents inside. All captured on livestreams. pic.twitter.com/uV3tNYEh70— Liz Collin (@lizcollin) January 15, 2026
Overnight, social unrest emerged in the seemingly lawless sanctuary city of Minneapolis when street protests by left-wing groups quickly accelerated into riots and looting of at least one federal vehicle that had a long rifle and ammunition inside.
🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis rioters successfully BROKE OPEN a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and STOLE A RIFLE and ammunition before fleeing— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026
I captured the thief’s face and license plate on the getaway vehicle.
PLEASE SHARE and HELP IDENTIFY this POS.
I have forwarded this… pic.twitter.com/7rwfIsN7v6
🚨 BREAKING: MULTIPLE ICE and FBI vehicles have been DESTROYED and LOOTED by rioters in Minneapolis after federal agents were forced to abandon them— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026
Agents gear, laptops, and personal information now LITTERS the street
THIS IS ABSOLUTE ANARCHY
INSURRECTION ACT NOW! pic.twitter.com/MZV9Y2J4M1
WATCH: Rioters are trying to open locked chests from the trunks of law enforcement vehicles pic.twitter.com/46DO7ciXbS— Human Events (@HumanEvents) January 15, 2026
More footage:
🚨 🇺🇸 ANTIFA TAGS ICE VEHICLE: “ONLY GOOD AGENT IS A DEAD ONE”— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 15, 2026
Yes… that’s what someone spray-painted on an ICE car in Minneapolis last night.
Say what you want about ICE, but straight-up calling for agents to be killed? That’s full-blown unhinged.
And of course, not a peep… pic.twitter.com/22Kul5TqjC
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 15, 2026
Riots erupts in Minneapolis with crowds attacking ICE agents after an ICE agent shot an illegal migrant from Venezuela in the leg.
The illegal migrant and two other men attacked the ICE officer while he was trying to detain the Venezuelan. pic.twitter.com/lq3rzysFFz
🚨 BREAKING:— Jvnior (@Jvnior) January 15, 2026
Another ICE shooting JUST happened.
ICE murdered an American civilian during an anti-ICE protest. They opened fire on him as he was running away into his home and KILLED him.
A pregnant woman and kids were in the home.
A full-on RIOT is happening in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/lPOxKVQpGx
Instead of demanding that criminal illegal aliens leave, Democrats who run the metro area have posted on the city's official X account, demanding that ICE agents leave the town.
In a separate incident, Homeland Security said an ICE agent shot an illegal in the leg after the "subject began to resist and violently assault the officer." Then the agency said the officer was "ambushed and attacked by two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick... "
At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026
In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed…
The origin of the chaos is mostly manufactured and began hours after the legal observer was shot and killed last Wednesday:
Minneapolis ICE Shooting Shows Left Wing's Protest Industrial Complex Wants Another 'George Floyd'-Type Riot
Tim Walz Activates Emergency Operations Center, Alerts National Guard After ICE-Involved Shooting Sparks Protest Threat
Democrats are using the manufactured chaos, think of it as George Floyd 2.0, in an attempt to sway public opinion polls about Trump’s deportation policies. As Trump strips power from Democrats and the party’s unhinged left watches its illegal alien voter bloc get deported, those with their backs against the wall increasingly see violence as the only remaining option. Just wait until spring.