The federal government is well underway with a multiagency and multinational effort to combat the alarming rise of far-left revolutionaries. This was most evident on Thursday, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed delegations from 65 countries.

Meanwhile, Jim "Fergie" Chambers, the communist centimillionaire and heir to the Cox media fortune, is apparently "one step closer to extradition" on federal charges linked to "international money laundering... with the intent to provide material support and resources to foreign terrorist organizations."

Chambers is a major funder of America's radical Left and has been described by pro-Palestinian activist Laith Marouf as "the new Soros."

Marouf warned that Chambers could gain significantly more influence and "street cred" if Spain refuses to extradite him to the U.S.

City Journal investigative analyst Stu Smith provided additional color on Marouf's recent conversation, offering readers a clearer view of the major financiers and influence networks operating across the radical Left:

Laith Marouf Warns Fergie Chambers Is "the New Soros" and Could Gain More "Street Cred" if Spain Refuses Extradition As left-wing activists demand "Freedom for Fergie," Laith Marouf is refusing to join them. Marouf says he opposes Chambers's extradition to the United States but warns that an unsuccessful prosecution could merely give the multimillionaire more "street cred." Citing conversations he claims to have had with current and former intelligence agents, including Syrian and Spanish sources, Marouf alleges that Chambers has been positioned as "the new Soros" and is using his fortune to capture radical English-language media around the world. "He basically bought all the landscape of progressive media and is funding all of them," Marouf said, alleging that Chambers's donations allow him to influence those outlets' political positions. Marouf also accused Chambers of threatening his life and attempting to destroy his reputation. He said he does not wish imprisonment or death on Chambers, but he will not join those demanding his release. "I will sit on the side as an observer, watching the game of the American white elite beating each other up." Marouf argues that Chambers is using inherited "blood money" to purchase credibility within the Palestine movement. "No, I don't want Palestine in his mouth," he said. "I don't want Palestine to be associated with Fergie Cox." The broader Left has largely rallied behind Chambers, leaving Marouf as a rare dissenting voice. His definition of "progressive media" is unclear, but his broader warning about Chambers buying influence across the radical English-language media sphere rings true. And if Spain refuses extradition, Marouf may be right that the ordeal will only give Chambers more "street cred."

🚨 Laith Marouf Warns Fergie Chambers Is “the New Soros” and Could Gain More “Street Cred” if Spain Refuses Extradition



As left-wing activists demand “Freedom for Fergie,” Laith Marouf is refusing to join them.



Marouf says he opposes Chambers’s extradition to the United States… pic.twitter.com/sY0tDe7z26 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) July 16, 2026

Smith has previously noted, "Chambers is one of the main funders of America's radical Left. His money has flowed to a host of projects in the 'anti-imperialism' organizing space," adding, "Chambers claims that he and Singham are effectively the two primary financiers of the US radical Left ." Despite this, the two have apparently been at loggerheads—a conflict that has now gone public."

🚨 Hasan Names Singham, PSL, ANSWER, and Code Pink in One Breath



On stream today, Hasan Piker discussed the reported Treasury scrutiny and said the broader target is “probably Singham” and “his operation,” naming PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation), ANSWER Coalition, Code… pic.twitter.com/0zpYhJbPV2 — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) May 25, 2026

Following Rubio's “Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism" at the State Department on Thursday, where he addressed delegations from 65 countries on combating far-left extremism, the signal is clear: The Trump administration is positioning for a broader fight against transnational Marxist revolutionary networks, reminiscent of the Western counter-subversion campaigns waged seven decades ago.