'Migrant Influencer' Who Taught Illegals How To Break Into American Homes Deported - And Is NOT Popular Back Home

Venezuelan illegal immigrant Leonel Moreno, known as the "migrant influencer," who amassed a half million followers on TikTok, was deported to Caracas early Friday morning following his 2024 arrest by ICE in Ohio.

In a series of short videos on TikTok, Moreno bragged about receiving 'stacks of cash' from American taxpayers and urged other illegal aliens to take advantage of all the free money progressives were handing out. He has thanked "Papa Biden" for the free cash.

Moreno was one of 178 Venezuelan deportees to arrive at the Simón Bolívar International Airport - which was confirmed by Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela’s interior minister.

According to Cabello, many of the deportees on the plane were "angry" at Moreno, which required special security measures.

"He [Moreno] was on the list of those who were there and he will go through the same procedure — now, what happened with that gentleman is that many of the people who were on the flight were upset because his campaign was to point out that Venezuelans in the world are criminals. So many of those who were there were angry," said Cabello, adding "From the first moment we had to provide special security, and they put him on the flight because the other passengers, the other comrades who were coming were very upset."

#28Mar | La madrugada de este viernes arribó al país un vuelo con 178 migrantes venezolanos que fueron deportados de Estados Unidos.



“Este octavo vuelo trae a los compatriotas que han sido perseguidos y estigmatizados en Estados Unidos, entre ellos hay 13 mujeres y 165… pic.twitter.com/gL9ux6rCsu — El Diario (@eldiario) March 28, 2025

🇻🇪🇺🇸| Fue deportado de EE.UU hacia Venezuela el tiktoker Leonel Moreno, conocido como “Leito Oficial”, que se hizo famoso alentando a los migrantes ilegales a violentar las leyes estadounidenses.



Llegó hoy a Caracas junto a otros 177 migrantes venezolanos. pic.twitter.com/WfE6w3DLfq — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) March 28, 2025

Moreno made a series of brazen posts on TikTok inciting migrants to commit crimes. He also mocked people with traditional jobs - showing large sums of money while bragging about sucking US Aid out of the Biden administration.

"I didn't cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave," Moreno said in a TikTok video in Spanish, adding, "I came to the US to mark my territory."

"You're hurt because I make more than you without much work while you work like slaves, understand?" he said in another video, noting, "That's the difference between you and me. I'm always going to make lots of money without much work, and you're always going to be exploited and miserable and insignificant."

Moreno even encouraged other illegal aliens to invade American homes under squatting laws: "I learned that there is a law that says if a house is not inhabited, then we can take it ... and here in the United States, terrain deformation also applies, and I think that will be my next business: invade abandoned houses."

Leonel Moreno, the TikTok influencer who encouraged illegals to squat in houses and take advantage of squatters rights laws has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/TnlCPU91SW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 29, 2024

Thanks to President Biden's disastrous open southern borders, Moreno crossed into the country illegally in early 2022 through Eagle Pass, Texas. He skipped out on his initial check-in with ICE.