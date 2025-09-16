"Most Degenerate Newspaper In History" - Trump Slaps NYT With $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit

In a late-night Truth Social post, President Trump announced a federal lawsuit against The New York Times, seeking $15 billion for alleged defamation and libel, calling it "one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the history of our country, a virtual mouthpiece for the Radical Left Democrat Party."

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

He continued, "I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF! The "Times" has engaged in a decades long method of lying about your Favorite President (ME!), my family, business, the America First Movement, MAGA, and our Nation as a whole."

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Florida late Monday against the NYT and four of its so-called journalists. Lawyers for Trump accused the left-wing news outlet of "spreading false and defamatory content" about the president.

"The Times has betrayed the journalistic ideals of honesty, objectivity, and accuracy that it once professed," the lawyers stated, adding that the outlet "published such statements negligently, with knowledge of the falsity of the statements, and/or with reckless disregard of their truth or falsity."

The lawsuit follows similar actions by Trump, some of which have already resulted in multimillion-dollar payouts and public acknowledgments of inaccuracies in their reporting, against ABC and CBS/Paramount. A recent lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for its Epstein coverage on the president was filed in July.

In 2020, Trump sued the NYT over an opinion column that claimed the president and his campaign were influenced by Moscow. That lawsuit was dismissed as "protected speech". But more recently, it turned out that 'Russiagate' was merely an orchestrated deception operation and corruption at the highest levels of the Obama Deep State regime.

In recent days, Trump shared a video on social media calling for the president to reinstate a Cold War-era media "accountability" law (Smith‑Mundt Act) in response to the political assassination of Charlie Kirk by what has been described as a "radical left, ANTIFA-adjacent creep" with a radicalized transgender partner.

Given the horrendous coverage of the Kirk assassination by the mainstream media, it's no surprise, considering their decades of lies, but more recently the Russiagate hoax to Hunter Biden's laptop, the Covid origin story, President Biden's mental capacity, and now even attempting to paint the leftist Kirk shooter as some "MAGA" freak. Public trust in the mainstream media has reached record lows, while alternative outlets have emerged to fill the void in this new era of truth-seeking. Support independent journalism.