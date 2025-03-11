Musk Remains World's Richest Man Despite Democrats' War On Tesla

Democrats won't be happy to learn that Elon Musk still holds the title of the world's richest man, according to the latest Bloomberg data.

As of Monday, Musk's net worth stood at $300.6 billion, down $29 billion in the prior session after Tesla tumbled 15%. Year-to-date, his net worth has plunged by $131.8 billion, mainly due to Tesla shares plunging 43% since the start of the year amid slowing sales and mounting boycotts by leftists furious about his DOGE mission to root out fraud and corruption in the federal government.

The Tesla bear market, fueled by slowing sales (Goldman & UBS both cut delivery forecasts for 1Q25), comes as deranged leftist protest Tesla showrooms nationwide. These protests were dismal and pathetic in turnout, as community organizing color revolutionary groups have likely seen their funding sources halted, with USAID neutered by DOGE and the Trump administration—hence the small turnout.

Unhinged leftists have also firebombed Tesla Supercharging stations and burned Tesla vehicles.

Despite all this, Musk still holds a massive lead as the world's wealthiest man, well ahead of Jeff Bezos, number two, and Mark Zuckerberg, number three.

Bloomberg's breakdown of Musk's wealth shows $135.8 billion in SpaceX, $94.9 billion in Tesla shares, $60.4 billion in Tesla options, $22.6 billion in xAI, $8.3 billion in X, $3.3 billion in The Boring Company, and $2.1 billion in Neuralink, bringing his total net worth to $327.4 billion.

Democrats have been furious that billionaire Musk is leading efforts to dismantle and disrupt their command and control structure within complex NGOs that grift taxpayers out of billions to undermine the nation with hopes of socialist reconstruction.

Even CNN's Van Jones admitted on Monday that the Democratic Party is in complete shambles: "We're screwed-- defending a broken status quo and offending most of the country turns out is not as popular as my party thought it was gonna be."

Who goes bankrupt first? Democratic Party or Musk?