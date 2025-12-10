Musk Reveals Life On "Hardcore Mode" As Serious Security Concerns Linger Amid Radical Left Threat

Elon Musk said on the Katie Miller podcast that the current threat environment from radical left-wing activists remains too dangerous for him to appear in public, especially after the political assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Miller asked Musk:

"When's the last time you did something extremely ordinary like go to Target or CVS?"

Musk responded:

"I can't go to things where there's the general public because I'm there, there's an immediate, can I have a selfie line that forms, and these days, particularly in light of Charlie Kirk's murder, there are serious security issues. It's not that I don't want to. I simply can't."

Miller then asked:

"Has Charlie's murder changed how you do things or were you already locked down pretty well before that?"

Musk responded:

"It certainly reinforced the severity of the situation where life is on hardcore mode. You make one mistake, and you're dead, and it only takes one mistake."

Here's the clip:

Musk is referring to what we view as a heightened threat environment stemming from Democratic-aligned NGOs and activist groups over his DOGE initiatives earlier this year.

The pressure campaign against Musk, driven by left-wing orgs, was followed by incidents in which radical militants firebombed Tesla vehicles at showrooms. At the same time, progressive lawmakers like Tim Walz publicly highlighted Tesla's plummeting stock price.

This campaign of chaos against Musk was amplified by left-wing activist groups that assembled outside Tesla locations, who handed out signs to paid protesters that read Musk is a 'fascist' or 'Nazi'... Remember, these groups have already projected ...

However, this entire effort to bankrupt Tesla actually failed, as we pointed out on Tuesday (read report)...

As for the Trump administration, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller has declared war on radical left-wing groups after Kirk's assassination.

Even Deep State publication The Atlantic had to admit the obvious ...

The broad view here: General Flynn Calls For National Address From Trump On Color Revolution Threat ...