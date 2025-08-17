New GPS Data Reveals Exactly Who Showed Up At White House Protests

Dark-money-funded leftist NGOs were at it again this weekend, attempting to stage a color-revolution-style regime change in Washington, D.C., right outside the White House. But as with every operation this year, dating back to "Tesla Takedown," the only people these far-left groups, funded by rogue billionaires and some with taxpayer funds, managed to summon were the usual unhinged white baby-boomer liberal, serial protesters at best, with nothing else better to do.

Self-proclaimed investor and "CIA/NSA contractor/whistleblower" Tony Seruga wrote on X about who potentially attended the D.C. protest march on Saturday. Using device data collected from the area, Seruga found it was largely the same crowd, leftist NGO foot soldiers - or repeat protesters from previous marches...

Here's a breakdown of Seruga's data:

Device Analysis 318 mobile devices present (law enforcement, media, and demonstrators).

92% of devices had been at 5+ past D.C. protests.

67 devices tied to federal government employees, with access to secured federal buildings (DoD, VA, DHS, DOJ, FBI, Treasury).

9 devices accessed the White House Northwest Gate multiple times in the prior 30 days. Demographics: Mostly local DMV residents; 86.7% from homes valued >$850,000, 34% from homes valued >$2.5 million. Protest Details Branded as "Free DC" and "Fight the Trump Takeover".

Targeted Trump's federalization of D.C. policing and National Guard deployments from GOP states.

Route: Dupont Circle → White House (~1.5 miles). Chants/signs: "Trump Must Go", "Hands Off DC".

Part of broader anti-Trump demonstrations nationwide. Organizers & Funding Led by Community Change and Community Change Action under the "Free DC" initiative.

Backed by $20M+ from progressive dark-money networks: Soros' Open Society Foundations Arabella Advisors network Tides Foundation Paid Participation Reports of 400% surge in demand for paid protesters in D.C. after Trump's announcements.

Crowds on Demand confirmed anti-Trump events drove most inquiries.

Soros allegedly spent $20M on crowd-rental services for demonstrations.

Free speech in the U.S. was never intended to serve as a perpetual vehicle for a permanent protest industrial complex funded by leftist billionaires and new indications that foreign adversaries could be sowing chaos in the U.S., exploiting the NGO sphere: Think Communist billionaire Neville Roy Singham...

What certainly caught everyone's attention was a recent interview between NewsNation's Brian Entin and Adam Swart, CEO of an activist group called 'Crowds on Demand'.

Swart told Entin that an unnamed organization offered his company $20 million to recruit demonstrators for the anti-Trump protests in July.

He told the journalist, "We had to reject an offer worth around $20 million for nationwide, large-scale demonstrations across the country. Personally, I don't think it's effective. I'm rejecting the contract not because I don't want the business, but because, frankly, this is going to be ineffective and make us all look bad."

From Seruga's GPS data to the interview with the Crowds on Demand CEO, the picture that readers have known all along is clear: the permanent protester industrial complex is bankrolled by leftist billionaires (and possibly group ex-US). Some of these groups were highly successful during the Marxist revolt of 2020 via BLM and other rogue non-profits, but their latest color-revolution-style operation has run into brick walls, especially after the Trump administration deployed federal soldiers into Los Angeles earlier this summer to crush the Marxist anti-ICE chaos.

The permanent protester industrial complex will march on - and its followers include unhinged white baby boomers, some of whom look like they were bused in from retirement homes.

The Trump administration is waking up to how foreign adversaries are using rogue leftist NGO networks for irregular warfare.