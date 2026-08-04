New Signals Point To Another Possible Migrant Invasion Against Ceuta

The scenes from the Ceuta invasion were deeply alarming, as 60,000 predominantly military-aged men, many carrying no supplies, crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave. The invasion set off alarm bells across the West, reinforcing concerns that uncontrolled mass migration poses a major national security risk.

According to The Sun, there are new concerns that a second invasion of Ceuta could be "just days" away, as the outlet cites online posts warning it may be their [migrants] "last chance" to enter Europe.

Just kidding, this is the actual footage … pic.twitter.com/jYRpSWM24e — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2026

The outlet continued:

Fears are also mounting convicted terrorists were among the tens of thousands of people who stormed the Spanish enclave last week, reports say. . . . But reports say the peninsula could see scenes of mayhem play out on the streets yet again, as plans are being made for another mass border crossing on August 15. On social media, posts appear to be plotting another storming of the shores of Ceuta, with one message reading: "Everything will be seen that day."

Another appears to call for the creation of a WhatsApp group, saying: "Our appointment is on 15/08/2026."

The invasion prompted Italy to suspend Schengen arrangements with Spain and to secure its borders, while 22 EU leaders demanded "immediate action" to address the national security threat. Denmark's Mette Frederiksen, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Germany's Friedrich Merz, and other European leaders warned:

"We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the instrumentalization of migration or other hybrid threats to create the perception that illegal entry into the European Union is possible."

Reports that emerged in recent days show that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's (unhinged socialist) claim that the migrants had been expelled from Ceuta may not have reflected the situation on the ground. Read the full report.

Years of open-border policies under Spain's socialist government may now be approaching a political breaking point. The invasion of military-aged men was so visible to the world in real time on X, making it increasingly difficult for lefty corporate media to reconstruct the narrative and gaslight the public into believing this was merely a humanitarian migration event. The images instead reinforced views of a coordinated border invasion and undercut the left-wing narrative framing such arrivals solely as poor migrants searching for milk and bread.

Related:

We noted last week:

Hopefully, common sense can return to the West: secure borders. And, really, hold those accountable for nation-killing open border policies.