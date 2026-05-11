"No More Nakedness": Spencer Pratt's L.A. Mayoral Plan To Restore Order 'In Weeks' Has Democrats In Panic Mode

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, whose social media team has been running circles around far-left incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and socialist Councilmember Nithya Raman in recent weeks, appears to be gaining momentum. Whether from his strong performance at last week's mayoral debate or his viral social media ads, the former reality TV star, made famous on MTV's The Hills, has reached an inflection point as a serious challenger to the Democratic queens and kings who rule L.A. City Hall.

Pratt joined David Friedberg on the All-In podcast in an interview that premiered Sunday. Titled "Wildfires, Homelessness, Corruption & the Fight to Take It Back," the conversation outlined how Pratt would quickly work to restore law and order in violence-plagued Los Angeles in the first several weeks of office, if he were elected.

The interview comes days after Pratt defeated Mayor Bass and Councilmember Raman in a debate last Wednesday, in which a local poll by NBC Los Angeles showed that 88% of respondents said he won.

🚨 LA MAYOR POLL: A whopping 88% say that @spencerpratt WON the Mayoral debate last night.



Spencer Pratt: 88%

Karen Bass: 7%

Nithya Rama: 5%



It wasn’t even close. pic.twitter.com/EMUmw9sDDs — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 7, 2026

Pratt told Friedberg:

"If you start putting handcuffs on people, watch how many people leave. 100%. "This idea that if you let everyone do drugs and do whatever they want and let the criminals make the outside an asylum with no guards... If you let them do that, they're gonna do that."

Pratt then laid out his plan for the first few weeks if he is elected mayor:

"But when I'm mayor, my plan is: First three weeks, signs up across the city. 'No more nakedness, no more drug use, no more robbing, no more dog abuse.' Very prominently on every sign, in every part of the city. "And we're going to warn everybody: 'Hey, you've got three more weeks of this. Clock's ticking.' Just keep telling everyone so people are aware. They're like, 'Oh wow, there is a new mayor in town.' They may start leaving. "And then, when the three weeks are up, or maybe we'll even do two weeks, maybe people want it faster, once we start enforcing the law, boom, the streets will be back. "You know who I'm also going to bring in? The CDC is concerned because there are medieval diseases in these encampments. They're not swabbing the streets. People are just living in feces, drug use, and dogs burning bodies. We need these streets cleaned."

NEW: Spencer Pratt says he will be implementing a three-week 'grace period' in Los Angeles before he unleashes on criminals.



Pratt says he will also be bringing in the CDC to combat the "medieval diseases" his city has.



"My plan is: First three weeks, signs up across the city.… pic.twitter.com/eKqMMQRtQv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2026

Pratt's rise in the polls is based largely on common-sense policies to enforce law and order, which have alarmed the Democratic Party. Bass had to cancel an appearance this week after her poor performance in last week's debate.

Democrats' only counter to Pratt last week at the debate was to call him a "MAGA Republican." If that is their rebuttal to a basic law-and-order agenda, it speaks volumes about how little they have left to offer voters watching Los Angeles spiral over the last ten years.

Spencer Pratt’s PRICELESS reaction when Nithya Raman dismisses him as a ‘MAGA Republican’ pic.twitter.com/1CEeVTDr4q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2026

Polymarket odds show Pratt rising after last week's debate, while Raman's odds declined. Bass remains the frontrunner.

Will Spencer Pratt win the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral election?

Yes 29% · No 71%

View full market & trade on Polymarket

Pratt's rise also comes after years of left-wing control over the metro area, which has allowed homelessness, open-air drug use, violent crime, corruption, and social dysfunction to spiral out of control.

Pratt accuses Bass of being a communist and possibly linked to a Cuban spy operation. Rubio also received the memo.

I’m sorry I am now a broken record but oh my God I did not have Spencer Pratt, exposing Karen Bass’s entire communist, revolution history during the race for mayor in Los Angeles.



I mean the best part about this is everything he’s saying is completely 100% true.



So if you… pic.twitter.com/iyoR93WOFh — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 7, 2026

We laid out to readers late last year:

Democrats are absolutely terrified about Pratt's rise.