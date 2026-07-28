NYC Councilwoman Sounds Alarm: Mamdani's Property Database Puts Wealthy Homeowners In Crosshairs Of "Luigi-Worshipping Leftist Thugs"

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration has been staffed with far-left activists who seek nothing less than the destruction of capitalism and America in its current form. They govern like socialist thugs and are only in the early stages of mounting a war against NYC's wealthy.

This is particularly worrisome for the Ken Griffins of the world because Mamdani's friend, an unofficial spokesperson for the Democratic Socialists of America who has taken questionable trips to communist Cuba and may be linked to a foreign subversion network, told his followers, "Let the streets run red with their capitalist blood."

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

Mamdani's Department of Finance published a new list of names and property addresses for residences it classifies as potentially unoccupied, non-primary homes valued above $1 million.

"This is a target list. And it's clearly designed to intimidate homeowners under the very realistic threat of violence from Luigi-worshipping leftist thugs," Queens City Council Member Vickie Paladino wrote on X.

I’m sorry but the city did what?



This is a target list. And it’s clearly designed to intimidate homeowners under the very realistic threat of violence from Luigi-worshipping leftist thugs.



Understand that they want people to die. As Zohran’s buddy Hasan Piker said “let the… https://t.co/Rku52dHL7D — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) July 26, 2026

Property transaction records for NYC are public, but what the far-left controlling City Hall actually did was create a handy list of wealthy individuals and the addresses of their second homes, which "Luigi-worshipping leftist thugs" could use to target in intimidating tactics - common among the radical left.

Council Minority Leader David Carr called the release "reckless," warning that thousands of properties may have been incorrectly classified.

What readers need to understand is that the Mamdanis of the world and reform socialists are not actually focused on affordability, transgender issues, or Palestine. Those causes function as mobilization pathways toward a broader strategic objective: disrupting the gears of capitalism and creating the conditions for systemic collapse from within.

The DSA states this objective plainly:

What the internet is saying:

The "Curley effect" in action: Intentional policies designed to make the politically undesirable move out, after which it becomes easier to consolidate political power. #NYC — OG Capitalist Shrugged (@CapitalShrugged) July 25, 2026

You know who else published lists… the Nazis. They published lists of Jewish owned businesses and properties, so the Germans knew whom to throw out and illegally take over those homes and businesses — AniYehudi - ברוך (@AYehudi1948) July 27, 2026

Why would he publish people’s names and home addresses if not to target them like Ken griffin? — Megan Martin MD, MPH (@Megmd514) July 25, 2026

Publishing names and addresses creates a glaring security risk: How long before a radical Marxist group targets one of these homes with a firebomb?

The central point is that reformist socialists are not primarily focused on solving affordability, for which they have produced no credible plan.

Their main objective is to delegitimize and ultimately dismantle capitalism. Mamdani's list should alarm wealthy New Yorkers because it lowers the barrier for surveillance, harassment, and potential violence by radical activists tied to the radical left. This doesn't prove an attack is imminent, but it materially expands the threat environment.

via Karlyn Borysenko ...

Intimidation and political violence are common tactics among the radical left. The State Department warned about the resurgence of the far left in recent weeks, underscoring that America's political climate is entering a more volatile and dangerous phase reminiscent of the era when the Weather Underground ran amok.