"Enemies Of Our Civilization": Rubio Unveils Visa Curbs On 'Far-Left Terrorists'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa policy barring foreign nationals linked to far-left terrorist organizations from entering the U.S. The move appears to be part of a broader, multi-agency, and multinational campaign to identify, disrupt, and dismantle left-wing extremist nodes operating across the West.

"Today, the State Department is imposing new visa restrictions to bar far-left terrorists from entering our country," Rubio said in a post on X late Thursday afternoon, hours after he hosted delegations from 65 countries around the world to begin coordinating operations to combat far-left terrorism.

He continued, "Foreigners who finance, incite, or aid and abet far-left terrorists are enemies of our civilization. They are not welcome in the United States."

Today, @StateDept is imposing new visa restrictions to bar Far-Left Terrorists from entering our country.



Foreigners who finance, incite, or aid and abet Far-Left Terrorists are enemies of our civilization. They are not welcome in the United States.https://t.co/Xnc1dqMAHd — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 16, 2026

The travel restrictions apply to individuals alleged to have financed, encouraged, or facilitated terrorism, economic sabotage, and politically motivated violence.

Related:

The new policy is based on a provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which allows federal agents to deny entry when a foreign national's presence could harm U.S. foreign policy interests.

No details were provided on which specific organizations or individuals will be targeted or when the restrictions will take effect.

On Thursday morning, Rubio made the opening statement during an event titled "Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism" at the State Department.

He called for the civilized world to unite against an "encroaching darkness," urging delegations from 65 nations to defend what they have built and to fight back against those who seek to destroy it.

NEW: Secretary of State Marco Rubio calls for the civilized world to unite against an "encroaching darkness," urging nations to defend what they have built and fight back against those who seek to destroy it.



"It is easy to destroy great things. It is far more difficult to make… pic.twitter.com/G14GjBSIXE — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 16, 2026

Rubio said, "In the United States, the share of left-wing terrorist attacks and plots has risen to levels not seen in decades. In Germany, far-left violence has jumped by more than 40% in just the last year alone."

🚨 JUST IN: Marco Rubio is throwing Democrats into a frenzy by dropping this truth nuke that terrorism is COMING FROM THE LEFT



"In all-out assault on our immigration officers, sniper attacks, explosives, armed ambushes, a transgender shooter opening fire on Catholic elementary… pic.twitter.com/jENXMAqe1U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

The broader message from Thursday's event is that the US and its allies are set to confront the spread of revolutionary Marxism just as it was done seven decades ago. Washington is using an all-of-government, multinational strategy to counter far-left political violence, foreign influence networks, and subversive movements seeking to destabilize Western institutions.

That counter-movement by the federal gov't against the revolutionary left is already underway. It follows years in which far-left NGOs and suspected foreign subversion networks sowed unrest across the U.S. while the Biden-Harris regime, Democratic officials, and elements of the intelligence and law enforcement establishment largely looked the other way and instead focused on White Catholics.

Marxist-aligned activists and their financial backers have been put on notice by the Trump administration.

The key question next week is whether the U.S. will extradite Cox Media heir Fergie Chambers.

Is Roy Singham next in the crosshairs?

What about foreign subversion networks possibly linked to the Democratic Socialists of America?

What about Hasan Piker?

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

There was a time when Communists were deported.

And that time could be coming back.

Eyes on the Democratic Socialists of America as a prominent Bill Clinton insider has called for "Lawmakers, law-enforcement agencies and journalists should investigate the DSA to see if it is being funded by foreign governments and interests."

DSA is in the crosshairs but might not be the initial target by the federal government, while focus is on armed socialist organizations and Marxist NGOs with foreign ties.

Remember DSA is "partnered" with sanctioned ICAP in Cuba...

Most Americans agree that communism is bad...

... and this gives the Trump team political cover on both sides of the aisle to root out revolutionary Marxism.